Former APC spokesperson and governance advocate, Timi Frank, has condemned the military takeover in Guinea-Bissau, describing it as another sign of the growing weakness of democratic systems across the continent.

AU and ECOWAS must protect democracy, Timi Frank says amid Guinea-Bissau crisis. Photo credit: senego

Source: Twitter

Frank, in a statement from Abuja on Thursday, November 27, said no form of military rule is acceptable, but noted that African leaders and regional bodies must also admit their role in allowing such crises to flourish. He argued that repeated election fraud, manipulation of constitutions, intimidation of opponents, and refusal to hand over power have created environments where coups become more likely.

He accused the African Union and ECOWAS of reacting quickly to military takeovers while ignoring long-running abuses by civilian governments. According to him, regional organisations lose moral credibility when they condemn soldiers but overlook rigged elections or leaders who cling to office unlawfully.

Frank, who also serves as a representative of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua, pointed to recent political controversies in countries such as Tanzania, Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire as examples of democratic decay. He contrasted them with nations like Ghana, Namibia and Botswana, which he said continue to maintain stable electoral processes.

Frank urges elections, accountability across Africa

He called on Guinea-Bissau’s military authorities to immediately begin a transition programme and return the country to democratic rule within six months. Frank said only a transparent election within that period would help restore confidence and rebuild constitutional order.

Frank also urged the international community, especially the United States, to sanction African leaders who undermine democracy through electoral malpractice or illegal tenure extensions. He challenged the AU to revive the founding vision of unity and accountability championed by early African leaders like Kwame Nkrumah and Julius Nyerere.

He criticised the widening gap between Africa and countries where institutions function properly, saying that political tensions persist in many African states because citizens often do not trust election outcomes. He argued that “political coups” carried out through rigged ballots or constitutional alterations are even more damaging than military takeovers.

Frank insisted that the AU must shift from reacting after crises to preventing democratic collapse before it happens. He warned that without genuine transparency, accountability and credible elections, the continent should expect more instability.

He reaffirmed his commitment to constitutional rule and said Africa can move forward only when leaders respect term limits, uphold fairness and place the people’s mandate above personal ambition.

Source: Legit.ng