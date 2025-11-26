Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A group of military officers in Guinea-Bissau has claimed “total control” of the country after gunshots were heard in the capital.

This comes a day after the top candidates in a tightly contested presidential election both declared victory.

The army officers declared that they had ordered the immediate suspension of the electoral process; the closure of all land, air, and sea borders, and an overnight curfew.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the officers declared this in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

