Breaking: Guinea-Bissau Army Takes ‘Total Control’, Closes Land, Air, Sea Borders
A group of military officers in Guinea-Bissau has claimed “total control” of the country after gunshots were heard in the capital.
This comes a day after the top candidates in a tightly contested presidential election both declared victory.
The army officers declared that they had ordered the immediate suspension of the electoral process; the closure of all land, air, and sea borders, and an overnight curfew.
As reported by Al Jazeera, the officers declared this in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.
Source: Legit.ng
