FCT, Abuja - The emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria's president-elect has been greeted with a congratulatory message from the ambassador of Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde to Nigeria, John James Usanga.

As contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 8, Usanga disclosed that the emergence of Tinubu as Nigeria's president-elect will further foster its status as Africa's economic powerhouse.

The chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu presented Bola Ahmed Tinubu his certificate of return as Nigeria's president-elect. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Usanga noted that Tinubu's political and industrious prowess would enhance Nigeria's socio-economic status in the global space as he has done over the years in Lagos state, making it the fourth largest economy in Africa.

While assuring Nigerians of Tinubu's desired zeal for development, Usanga said:

“Knowing Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s previous record set in his years of public service, especially as the Governor of Lagos State coupled with his capacity for strategic leadership in building men and developmental space, there is no doubt in my mind that he will come up with strategies that will confront head-on the challenges currently being faced by the country.

“As a promoter of sustainable democracy through his persistent activism, he is sure to continue in the developmental strides of President Muhammadu Buhari and put the country first.”

Guinea Bissau hails INEC's feat at presidential polls

Meanwhile, Usanga gave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) its flowers for staging a seamless election and the security agencies for keeping the peace throughout the electoral exercise.

He stated that the entire electioneering process was a testament that Nigeria is committed to sustaining and deepening democracy.

Usanga also called on the opposition and ruling parties to synergise and work together to foster rapid development across the federation.

He noted that Nigeria's status as the 'Big Brother' of Africa remains unmatched and that other African nations look up to them for advancement and emulation in all spheres of democracy and development.

Usanga said:

“The stakeholders should remember that the whole of Africa, and indeed the world at large, looks up to Nigeria as the hope for the survival of Africa in the scheme of things. Once Nigeria sneezes, the rest of Africa will catch the flu."

