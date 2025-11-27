President Bola Tinubu had constituted a high-level diplomatic team to strengthen Nigeria’s strategic engagement with the United States on security, trade, and governance

President Bola Tinubu has approved the Nigerian team that will participate in the newly-formed US-Nigeria Joint Working Group as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation with Washington on security matters.

The decision followed the recent high-level trip to the United States led by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, where both sides agreed to set up the joint platform.

President Bola Tinubu constitutes high-level team to deepen strategic engagement with U.S. government.

Ribadu will lead the Nigerian delegation, which draws senior figures from key security, intelligence and diplomatic institutions.

The presidency said the members are expected to coordinate directly with their American counterparts to fast-track implementation of security agreements reached in Washington.

Nigeria unveils multisectoral security team

Those on the team include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Bernard M Doro. Others are the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Olufemi Oluyede, the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb Mohammed Mohammed and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun. Ms Idayat Hassan of the Office of the National Security Adviser and Mr Paul Alabi of the Embassy of Nigeria in the United States will serve as the secretariat.

Tinubu urged the team to work with focus and ensure the smooth operationalisation of all agreed areas of cooperation.

President Tinubu names Nuhu Ribadu to lead delegation to strengthen Nigeria's security and economic talks with U.S.

He said the working group is expected to enhance coordination and improve Nigeria's ability to tackle threats that have challenged national stability.

Tension grows over US threat of invasion

The announcement comes amid intense diplomatic pressure following comments from the United States government about alleged killings of Christians in Nigeria.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had said the Department of War was preparing for possible action after President Donald Trump claimed Christian communities were facing targeted attacks.

Trump said Washington could “completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists” he accused of carrying out the violence.

The White House also accused the Nigerian government of ignoring what it described as a Christian genocide. Abuja rejected the statements, calling them unfounded and driven by misinformation.

Tinubu said the claims do not represent the reality in Nigeria and insisted that religious freedom remains a core principle of the country.

Foreign ministry reacts to Trump's claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Foreign ministry commented on the claim that Nigerian Christians were being killed in massive proportions.

According to the government ministry, the claim by the United States President Donald Trump did not reflect the reality on the ground.

US President Donald Trump claimed that there were widespread killings of Christians in Nigeria.

