Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Cameroon's opposition presidential candidate, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, has threatened to publish ‘original’ polling station reports to challenge the early lead of incumbent President Paul Biya.

The National Salvation Front (FSNC) said he will prove his victory in the Saturday, October 12, presidential election.

As reported by Daily Trust, Tchiroma made this known in a statement released Sunday, October 19, 2025.

“To ensure transparency and prevent any manipulation, our campaign team will, in the coming hours, release electoral trends based on the official polling station reports (PVs) signed at the polling sites and transmitted by our scrutineers.”

Source: Legit.ng