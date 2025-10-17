Cameroon faced tension as opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary released self-declared results claiming victory in the October 12 presidential election

The ruling CPDM party led by President Paul Biya dismissed Tchiroma’s claims as false while the electoral commission began the final vote collation process

Fears of unrest grew as Tchiroma urged citizens to defend their votes and called on the international community to support what he called the people’s will

Cameroon is on edge as opposition presidential candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary has released what he claims are results showing his victory in the 12 October presidential election.

The 76-year-old politician shared documents on social media on Sunday, October 19, insisting that he secured victory in 18 of the country’s 58 administrative divisions, which he said account for nearly 80% of the national vote.

Tension in Cameroon as Opposition Candidate Announces Results Showing his Victory

Source: Getty Images

“Since I have won these 18 divisions, national victory is certain because their voting strength determines who wins the election,” Tchiroma declared in a video message.

Ruling party dismisses opposition’s claim

The Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM), led by long-serving President Paul Biya, swiftly rejected Tchiroma’s claim, describing it as “false and misleading.”

“It is not true that 80% of voters on October 12 are within 18 divisions,” said Gregoire Owona, Deputy Secretary General of the CPDM Central Committee.

He challenged Tchiroma, a former government spokesperson, to “publish exit polls from all 58 divisions, including votes from the diaspora,” and urged him to respect electoral procedures.

“Try to respect the law that asks us to wait a few more days,” Owona added.

Election commission begins final vote count

The National Electoral Commission (ELECAM) has confirmed that the Constitutional Council has begun the official vote collation process, with final results expected to be announced before 27 October 2025.

The council is also expected to review petitions alleging irregularities and fraud before declaring the winner.

Call for calm and international attention

Despite rising tension, Tchiroma urged Cameroonians to “defend your victory” while calling on President Paul Biya to “leave power with honour before power removes you.”

He also appealed to the international community, including the African Union, Nigeria, Chad, the European Union, the United States, and France, to “support the will of the Cameroonian people.”

Meanwhile, protests erupted in several cities last week, with demonstrators alleging electoral fraud. Some protesters vandalised property and burned posters bearing Biya’s image.

Fear of unrest as country awaits official results

As the constitutional court prepares to announce the final outcome, there are growing fears that political unrest could intensify if the results contradict Tchiroma’s declaration.

Analysts warn that the unfolding situation could test Cameroon’s fragile stability as it faces both political uncertainty and mounting public frustration.

Source: Legit.ng