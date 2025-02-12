Cameroonian President Paul Biya, 92, remains silent on seeking an eighth term in the upcoming October elections.

Despite health concerns and growing political tensions, Biya retains strong support and tight control over power.

His rule is marked by allegations of political repression, corruption, and ongoing security challenges in Cameroon

Cameroonian President Paul Biya, the world’s oldest head of state, marked his 92nd birthday on Thursday amid speculation over whether he will seek an eighth term in office during the October elections.

Biya, who first assumed power in 1982, has not yet disclosed his intentions, leaving the nation in suspense as political tensions rise.

Cameroon's Biya seems determined to contest again

Despite his age and growing health concerns, Biya has shown no signs of stepping down. During his end-of-year address, he spoke of his “determination to serve” and expressed gratitude for the “massive support” he continues to receive.

Calls for him to remain in power are growing, with traditional leaders publicly declaring their “total and unwavering” support, and loyalists insisting he is “still strong” enough to govern.

However, Biya’s long rule has not been without controversy. Human rights organizations have repeatedly accused his administration of silencing dissent through harsh crackdowns, arbitrary arrests, and imprisonment.

After a contested election in 2018, which saw widespread allegations of fraud, Biya further tightened his grip on power. Critics say political repression has deepened, with opposition voices being systematically stifled.

Concerns over Biya’s health intensified last year when he was absent from public view for several weeks. Speculation about his condition grew until authorities confirmed he was in Switzerland, where he often retreats for extended stays at luxury resorts.

Following his return in October, his public appearances have been limited, fueling further debate about his capacity to govern. Despite this, discussions about succession remain taboo, and no clear successor has been identified.

Cameroon faces security issues

Biya’s tenure has also been marked by persistent security challenges. Since 2009, Cameroon’s Far North region has been plagued by attacks from Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

In the country’s western English-speaking regions, violent separatist conflicts have continued since 2016, leading to significant loss of life and displacement.

Meanwhile, domestic issues such as corruption, high unemployment, and poor living conditions have prompted criticism from civil society groups, including the Catholic Church.

Opposition fears election mishaps ahead of polls

As Cameroon approaches another election, the political landscape remains deeply polarized. Opposition parties are wary of another tightly controlled electoral process, fearing that Biya’s continued rule will only deepen the country’s divisions.

Yet, his loyalists maintain that his leadership provides the stability needed to navigate the nation’s complex challenges.

Political analysts suggest that should Biya decide to run, his re-election would be highly likely, given his firm control over the political system.

However, his decision will not only shape the future of Cameroon but also define his legacy as one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.

