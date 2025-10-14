Opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary has declared victory in Cameroon’s presidential election, challenging President Paul Biya’s 43-year rule

Tchiroma urged the government to respect the will of the people, warning of unrest if the results are not acknowledged

With official results pending, both camps have circulated tally sheets online, fuelling competing claims of success

Cameroon’s opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary has declared victory in the country’s presidential election, challenging the decades-long rule of incumbent President Paul Biya.

The announcement came on Tuesday, just two days after the vote, despite official results not expected for another fortnight.

Tchiroma claims clear win in Cameroon presidential election

In a defiant Facebook post, Tchiroma stated, “Our victory is clear. It must be respected,” urging the government to “accept the truth of the ballot box” or risk plunging the nation “into turmoil”. He pledged to release detailed regional results, asserting, “The people have chosen.”

The move echoes the 2018 election, when opposition figure Maurice Kamto similarly proclaimed victory ahead of official results. Kamto was later arrested, and his supporters faced violent dispersal by security forces, including tear gas and water cannons. Dozens were detained in the aftermath.

Constitutional council holds final say on Cameroon election results

While preliminary tally sheets may be shared publicly, Cameroon’s government has reiterated that only the Constitutional Council can declare the final outcome, a “red line that must not be crossed”, officials warned.

President Biya, now the world’s oldest serving head of state, is seeking to extend his 43-year tenure. However, Tchiroma, a former employment minister, has sparked unexpected enthusiasm among voters, leading to a fiercely contested race.

Supporters from both camps have circulated images of tally sheets and blackboards on social media, each claiming their candidate has secured the win. The digital flurry has intensified speculation and heightened tensions as the nation awaits the official verdict.

Who is Paul Biya?

Paul Biya is the long-serving President of Cameroon, having held power since 1982, making him one of the world’s longest-ruling leaders.

Born in 1933, Biya first served as Prime Minister before succeeding Ahmadou Ahidjo as President. His tenure has been marked by a strong centralised government, limited political opposition, and repeated electoral victories often criticised by international observers.

Despite his advanced age, Biya has continued to seek re-election.

His leadership has faced growing domestic and international scrutiny, particularly over governance, human rights, and the handling of separatist conflicts in the country’s Anglophone regions.

Cameroon president eyes re-election after 40 years in power

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cameroonian President Paul Biya, the world’s oldest head of state, marked his 92nd birthday on Thursday amid speculation over whether he will seek an eighth term in office during the October elections.

Biya, who first assumed power in 1982, has not yet disclosed his intentions, leaving the nation in suspense as political tensions rise.

Despite his age and growing health concerns, Biya has shown no signs of stepping down. During his end-of-year address, he spoke of his “determination to serve” and expressed gratitude for the “massive support” he continues to receive.

