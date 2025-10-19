Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS), Inspector General of Police, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over an alleged forgery of his signature.

Anyanwu asserted that he never signed the August 29 letter to INEC regarding the November 15–16 National Convention.

The petition will further threaten the conduct of the party’s planned November national convention in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

As reported by The Punch, Anyanwu made this known in petitions dated October 15 and submitted to INEC, DSS, and the IGP on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

