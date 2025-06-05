“Our Daughters Are All Marrying Nigerian Men,” Kenyan President Laments, Video Trends
- President William Ruto has light-heartedly discussed the increasing number of Kenyan women marrying Nigerian men, including his daughter
- As seen in a trending video on social media platform X, President Ruto expressed worry that if the pattern continues, Kenya might face a “brain drain” of women leaving the country through marriage
- President Ruto’s daughter, June Ruto, married Nigerian scholar Dr. Alexander Ezenegu on May 27, 2021
Kenyan President, William Ruto, has humorously raised concern over the increasing number of Kenyan women marrying Nigerian men, including his own daughter.
“Kenyan women prefer Nigerians” - President Ruto says in trending video
Speaking at a wedding ceremony, Ruto decried the trend of Kenyan women choosing Nigerian partners, and jokingly questioned why Kenyan men seem to be missing out.
“My daughter is married to a Nigerian, and this one is now again married to a Nigerian. And our guys are around; I don’t know, are you slow? I don’t know.”
As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, President Ruto joked that if the trend continues, Kenya might experience a “brain drain” as more women leave the country through marriage.
“We need to balance this scale because at this rate, we are going to have a brain drain.”
President Ruto jokes about his daughter's marriage to a Nigerian
June Ruto, the daughter of President Ruto, tied the nuptial knot with a Nigerian, Dr Alexander Ezenegu, on May 27, 2021.
However, despite expressing support for his daughter’s union with her Nigerian husband, President Ruto admitted it was difficult at first to come to terms with her decision to marry a Nigerian.
He said at the event:
“It is both an exciting and anxious moment. It is not easy as a parent to give away your daughter. It is much more difficult if you are giving away your daughter to Nigerians.
“It is much more difficult when you are giving your daughter to Igbos.”
Watch the video below:
Kenya's President Ruto dissolves cabinet
In another development, Legit.ng reported that Kenyan President William Ruto has dissolved his cabinet, except for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, following the controversial withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024.
The move is seen as a bold attempt to reassert his authority and restore public trust in the government's agenda.
New cabinet appointments are expected to be announced soon, which may significantly impact Kenya's economic policies and political landscape.
