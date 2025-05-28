Kenyan literary icon and internationally acclaimed author Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o has died at the age of 87

Thiong’o's work spanned roughly six decades, primarily documenting the transformation of his country - Kenya - from a colonial subject to a democracy

Ngũgĩ was tipped to win the Nobel Prize for Literature countless times, leaving fans dismayed each time the medal slipped through his fingers

Nairobi, Kenya - One of Africa's greatest writers, intellectual thinkers and revolutionaries, Ngũgĩ Wa Thiong'o, has died aged 87.

The family made the announcement in a statement shared on the Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) page of the author's daughter Wanjiku wa Ngugi on Wednesday, May 28.

Legit.ng reports that Thiong’o was censored, imprisoned, and forced into exile by former president of Kenya Daniel arap Moi. The deceased is a perennial contender for the Nobel prize for literature and one of few writers working in an indigenous African language.

Ngugi Wa Thiong'o's death

As reported by Eastleigh Voice, Thiong'o passed away in Atlanta, in the United States of America (USA).

Since news of his death was made official, emotional messages mourning the literary icon have surfaced online.

The family's statement reads:

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dad, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o this Wednesday morning, 28th May 2025. He lived a full life, fought a good fight. As was his last wish, let's celebrate his life and his work. Rîa ratha na rîa thŭa. Tŭrî aira!

"The family's spokesperson Nducu Wa Ngugi will announce details of his celebration of life soon."

Ngugi Wa Thiong'o's death: X users react

Prof. Alfred Omenya wrote on X:

"The mugumo tree has fallen - Ngugi wa Thiong'o. R. I. P."

@alaminkimathi said:

"Received the sad news of the passing of the great Kenyan writer and professor of literature Mwalimu Ngùgì wa Thiong'o.

"Verily, from God we all come and to Him we return.

"Inalilahi waina Ilaehi raji’un."

@MapinduziKE commented:

"Through Prof. Ngugi wa Thiong'o words, he gave voice to the oppressed. Through his courage, he challenged systems. He taught us the power of language, memory and resistance. His stories live on in books, classrooms and in the hearts of generations.

"Rest in Power comrade!"

Stephen Mutoro commented:

"Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o has penned his final chapter. The River Between life and death runs dry, and his spirit whispers: Weep Not, Child. Kenya’s conscience is now exiled to eternity—no detention, no censorship, just the pure language of legacy. A literary baobab has fallen. #RIPNgugi."

Ole Teya mourned:

"Legendary author Ngugi wa Thiong'o has rested.

"May his soul rest in peace."

