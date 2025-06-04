Actress Biola Adebayo confirms separation from husband, says they’ve been apart since April 2024 and will peacefully co-parent their son

Portable throws shade, questions her ability to interview wives while her own marriage failed, calls it “irony” in viral Instagram video

Netizens drag Portable for mocking Biola, slam him over his controversial love life and multiple baby mamas

Controversial street-hop singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, is back in the headlines, and this time, it’s for mocking Nollywood actress Biola Adebayo after she revealed her marriage had ended.

Biola, known for hosting celebrity interviews on her Talk To B podcast, shocked many fans on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, when she announced that she and her husband had separated since April 2024.

The actress took to Instagram to celebrate her ex-husband’s birthday, where she openly disclosed their breakup and said they had agreed to co-parent their son maturely.

She wrote:

“Yes, you heard me right! My husband and I have been separated since April last year, but we have decided to maturely and peacefully co-parent our dear son, who means everything to us”

Despite the mature tone of her announcement, Portable, known for his chaotic persona, couldn’t resist throwing a jab. In a now-viral video on Instagram, the Zazzu crooner said:

“You’re divorced, but you’re very good at interviewing other people’s wives. So your home is not even settled. This life is just a drama.”

Biola and her now ex-husband tied the knot in April 2021 after dating for less than six months. She had previously explained on her YouTube channel that their quick union was because they shared similar values.

See the video here:

Portable's shade sparks outrage

While Portable may have thought he was being clever, his comment stirred serious backlash online. Many Nigerians dragged him in the comments, accusing him of hypocrisy and lacking empathy.

@marley_kween wrote:

“Who among your concubines you do wedding for ehn baby donor?”

@she_is_ennie slammed him:

“Na wives you get abi Almajiris? If they were loved at home, they won’t even near you.”

@man_like_tommyvilla1 said he crossed a line:

“I never h@te you before, but this one you do… na God go punish you.”

@mezukay mocked his credentials:

“If dem dey count husband, you follow?”

@kaddy_collection12 accused him of selective cruelty:

“If person die in marriage, una go abuse am. If dem divorce, una still abuse. Ashabi’s oko Orun is killing your career, and you don’t know.”

Portable slams critics over wife

Legit.ng reported Portable reacted to being criticised for wanting to travel to the UK with his wife, Bewaji.

News got out that the singer was planning to take his housewife with him to the UK for his show, and it caused some online drama because people questioned why he wanted to travel with Bewaji instead of all the other women.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Tony Montana singer explained that Bewaji bears his last name and that she had been with him even before he became rich

