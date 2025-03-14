A British man, Edgar Charles Frederick, was killed in a hit-and-run incident involving a vehicle in Kenyan President William Ruto's motorcade on March 13, 2025

The tragic accident occurred on a main road in Nairobi, and the driver has been detained and released on bail

Nairobi, Kenya – A British man, identified as 79-year-old Edgar Charles Frederick, was killed in a hit-and-run incident involving a vehicle in the motorcade of Kenyan President William Ruto.

The tragic accident occurred on March 13, 2025, on a main road in the capital, Nairobi.

Driver detained and released on bail

According to BBC, police detained the driver of the support vehicle, who has since been released on bail. The vehicle was part of President Ruto's official convoy.

According to police spokesman Michael Muchiri, Mr Frederick had been visiting Kenya to see his sister and nephew, who are residents of the country.

The victim's next-of-kin have been informed, and a post-mortem examination was expected to be conducted on March 14.

Investigation and court appearance

The driver, who failed to stop after the incident, is expected to appear in court following an investigation.

A spokesperson for the UK High Commission stated that officials were aware of the reports and were seeking more information.

Eyewitness accounts and social media footage

Videos posted on social media showed a man in blue jeans and a light-coloured shirt lying bleeding on the road outside a busy shopping area.

Other images depicted the victim covered in a checked shawl, known locally as a Maasai Shuka. Mr Muchiri confirmed that the vehicle involved belonged to the regional administration and was providing support to the presidential detail.

President Ruto's engagements

President Ruto held events in the vicinity of the scene on March 13 as part of ongoing political engagements with the public in the capital.

About Kenya

Kenya is a country located in East Africa, known for its diverse landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant wildlife. The country is famous for its stunning national parks and reserves, such as Maasai Mara, Amboseli, and Tsavo, which attract tourists from around the world for safari experiences.

Nairobi is Kenya's capital and largest city, serving as a major economic and political hub in the region. Kenya is also renowned for its athletes, particularly long-distance runners, who have achieved global success in athletics.

