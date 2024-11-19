Kenya’s Catholic Church has rejected a $40,000 donation from President William Ruto, citing ethical concerns and the need to avoid political misuse

The donation, intended for building a priest’s house and supporting the choir, was returned following criticism from Catholic bishops and pressure from anti-tax protesters

Archbishop Philip Anyolo emphasized that the Church discourages using religious events for political self-promotion and aims to maintain its integrity

The Kenyan Catholic Church has taken a bold stand by rejecting a substantial donation from President William Ruto.

The $40,000 (£32,000) donation, intended for the construction of a priest’s house and as a gift to the choir, was offered during a Mass at the Soweto Catholic Church in Nairobi.

This act of defiance comes on the heels of a recent statement by Catholic bishops, who criticized the government for failing to fulfill its electoral promises.

The rejection of the donation has not gone unnoticed by the public.

Many Kenyans, already skeptical of the close ties between the church and political figures, urged the Catholic Church to refuse the money.

The president had initially given around 2.6 million Kenyan shillings ($20,000, £16,000) in cash, with a pledge to provide the remaining amount later, along with a promise to donate a bus to the parish.

Archbishop Philip Anyolo of Nairobi, in a statement that echoed the sentiments of many, announced that the cash would be returned due to "ethical concerns and the need to safeguard the Church from being used for political purposes."

He also declined the other pledges and returned a donation of 200,000 Kenyan shillings made by the Governor of Nairobi, Johnson Sakaja, who attended the same service.

This incident highlights the fraying relationship between churches and political institutions in Kenya, a country where more than 80% of the population are Christian.

Three years ago, established churches banned politicians from using the pulpit during services in return for donations.

Despite this, the relationship has remained close, with young demonstrators accusing the churches of siding with the government when it imposed new taxes earlier this year.

In response to the rejection, President Ruto appeared to hit back at the clergy, cautioning them to provide factual information to avoid becoming victims of the same accusations they level against others.

Government-allied Senator Aaron Cheruiyot also accused the church of spreading misinformation, urging the clergy to avoid being purveyors of propaganda, fake news, and falsehoods.

