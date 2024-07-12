Kenyan President William Ruto has dissolved his cabinet, except for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, following the controversial withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024

The move is seen as a bold attempt to reassert his authority and restore public trust in the government's agenda

New cabinet appointments are expected to be announced soon, which may significantly impact Kenya's economic policies and political landscape

Kenyan President William Ruto has dissolved his entire cabinet, with the exception of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

This sudden decision comes on the heels of the controversial withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024, which had sparked intense debate and opposition from various quarters.

The Kenyan President has been making moves to restore public trust after a wild nationwide protest. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to sources close to the presidency, the move is aimed at reinvigorating the government's agenda and restoring public trust in the wake of recent events.

The dissolved cabinet members will be replaced by new appointees whose names have not been disclosed yet.

The Finance Bill 2024, which was intended to introduce significant tax reforms and fiscal measures, was met with widespread criticism from opposition parties, civil society organisations, and the general public, the BBC reported.

The bill's withdrawal was seen as a major setback for the government's economic agenda, and its dissolution has raised questions about the future of Kenya's economic policies.

Ruto moves to gain public trust

President Ruto's decision to dissolve the cabinet is seen as a bold move to reassert his authority and steer the country in a new direction. The move is also expected to have significant implications for the country's political landscape, as it may lead to a reshuffling of alliances and realignments within the ruling party.

As the country waits with bated breath for the announcement of new cabinet members, analysts are already speculating about the potential impact of this move on Kenya's economy and political stability.

One thing is certain, however: President Ruto's decision has sent shockwaves throughout the country, and its reverberations will be felt for a long time to come.

Man sentenced to 6 years imprisonment for insulting president

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a 24-year-old Ugandan man, Edward Awebwa, has been sentenced to six years in prison for insulting President Yoweri Museveni and his family in a TikTok video.

Awebwa pleaded guilty to hate speech and spreading misleading information but showed no remorse in court.

Source: Legit.ng