Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the Gen Abdulsallami Abubakar-led ECOWAS delegation sent to the Niger Republic for negotiation

Sani said he is optimistic that the delegation will achieve the release of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum

The former lawmaker, however, said he's not sure about the ECOWAS delegation restoring Bazoum's government to power

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has predicted the outcome of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) diplomatic team led by Nigerian ex-Head of State Gen Abdulsallami Abubakar to Niger Republic, following the unprecedented coup in the country.

Sani said the diplomatic move is very commendable and he’s very optimistic about the team resolving the problem in Niger.

Coup D'état: Shehu Sani doubts Abdulsallami-led ECOWAS delegation can restore Bazoum's govt in Niger Republic

He stated this in a post shared on his Twitter page @ShehuSani, on Thursday, August 3.

The former lawmaker said that Abdulsalami’s team can achieve the release of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Sani, however, said he does not see the ECOWAS team restoring Bazoum’s government back to power.

“The Diplomatic Shuttle led by Ex Head of State Gen Abdulsallami Abubakar to Niamey is commendable. I believe this is the right channel to resolve the problem in Niger Republic. I’m optimistic that it can lead to the release of President Bazoum but I’m not optimistic that it will restore his Government back to power.”

Coup D’état: Ex-Nigerian President Leads ECOWAS Delegates to Niger for Negotiation

Former Nigeria’s military head of state Alhaji Abdulsalami Abubakar has led a delegate of top ECOWAS leaders to Niamey, Niger’s capital, for a peace talk following the unprecedented July coup.

The Abdulsalami-led delegates arrived the Niger’s capital on Wednesday, August 2.

