Niger, Niamey: Former Nigeria’s military head of state Alhaji Abdulsalami Abubakar has led a delegate of top ECOWAS leaders to Niamey, Niger’s capital, for a peace talk following the unprecedented July coup.

As reported by TheCable, the Abdulsalami-led delegates arrived the Niger’s capital on Wednesday, August 2.

Abdulsalami Abubakar, alongside other delegates, arrived in Niamey, Niger's capital, on Wednesday, August 2. Photo Credit: Adam Abu-bashal/Anadolu Agency

The former head of state was accompanied by Muhammadu Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, and Alieu Touray, president of the ECOWAS commission.

The Republic of Niger is under General Abdourahmane Tiani’s leadership, who was head of the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum’s presidential guard.

At the seizure of power and administrative duties, General Tchiani captured and detained President Bazoum.

General Tchiani revealed that Bazoum was detained due to corruption and bad governance during his office.

Attempt to free President Bazoum from detention

ECOWAS, on the other hand, has attempted to secure President Bazoum’s freedom by sending President Patrice Talon of Benin and the Chadian Leader Mahamat Déby to negotiate and appeal.

However, this attempt proved futile as the coup leaders refused to grant his (President Bazoum) release from detention.

Meanwhile, ECOWAS held an emergency meeting on Sunday, July 30, declaring sanctions on the Republic of Niger.

These sanctions included; all commercial and financial transactions” between member states and Niger, military invasion, and an ultimatum of 7 days to return power to President Bazoum.

Nigelec, Niger’s electricity company, said power shortages had hit the warring country after Nigeria’s government cut its supply.

The sanctions have prompted Mali and Burkina Faso, both still ruled by the military, to threaten that any further interventions in Niger would also be considered a declaration of war against them.

