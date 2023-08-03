PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, has dropped his two cents regarding the disturbing development in Niger Republic

Atiku, in a statement issued on Thursday evening, August 3rd, warned against the use of force against the military juntas in Niger

He noted that military hostilities may “exacerbate the status quo,” adding, “the crisis in the Republic of Niger requires diplomatic engagements and sustainable channels for dialogue”

The flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has called for a diplomatic engagement to resolve the military intervention in the government of the Republic of Niger.

Atiku calls for diplomatic engagement in Niger Coup

President Mohamed Bazoum-led government was toppled by a group of military officers last week, a development that has been condemned across the world.

In a statement he personally signed, and shared on his Facebook page, on Thursday evening, August 3rd, Atiku commended the role of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), urging the sub-regional body not to take military action against the coupists in order not to worsen the situation.

Part of the statement sighted by Legit.ng reads thus,

"As the ECOWAS continues to work towards reinstating democracy in the Republic of Niger, it must be reinforced that the regional body should not travel the road of military hostilities that may exacerbate the status quo.

"The crisis in the Republic of Niger requires diplomatic engagements, and that must mean that the channels for dialogue should be well sustained."

Coup: ECOWAS Envoy Abubakar, Sultan arrives Niger Republic, photos, details emerge

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) envoy headed by General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd) and Sultan Muhammad Saad Abubakar III, have arrived in Niamey, Niger Republic, for talks with coup leaders.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's media aide, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz confirmed this development on Thursday evening, August 3rd via Twitter.

He tweeted:

"ECOWAS Envoy General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd) and Sultan Muhammad Saad Abubakar III arrive in Niamey, Niger Republic, for talks with coup leaders, Thursday evening."

Niger Republic' Coup d'etat: List of 5 countries absent as ECOWAS Defence Chiefs meet in Nigeria

Military chiefs across West Africa are currently in a crucial meeting at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) commission chairperson, Omar Touray, disclosed this after an extraordinary session presided over by its chairman, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Abuja.

Defence Chiefs from Mali, Niger, Guinea Bissau, Burkina Faso, and Guinea are conspicuously absent from the meeting currently ongoing in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng