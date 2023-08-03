Niamey, Niger Republic - ECOWAS Envoy General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd) and Sultan Muhammad Saad Abubakar III arrive in Niamey, Niger Republic, for talks with coup leaders, Thursday evening, August 3rd.

Tinubu's delegation arrives in Niamey, Niger Republic with a mandate to expeditiously resolve the current political impasse in the country. Photo credit: @Abdulfagge

The mission of General Abubakar (Rtd) and Sultan Muhammad Saad Abubakar in Niger

The Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, dispatched a delegation to the Niger Republic with a mandate to expeditiously resolve the current political impasse in the country.

This comes amid the 7-day deadline to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and the threat to use military option to force out the junta.

The delegation, headed by General Abubakar, left for Niamey on Thursday following a briefing by President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Coup d'état: US gives crucial order amid military takeover in Niger Republic

Emerging reports have confirmed that the United States has ordered the partial evacuation of its citizens in the coup-inflicted Republic of Niger.

As reported by BBC, the spokesperson to the US Secretary of State, Matthew Miller, revealed that the US embassy in Niger would remain open despite the order for a partial closure.

Miller said:

"We remain committed to the people of Niger and our relationship with the people of Niger, and we remain diplomatically engaged at the highest levels."

Meanwhile, Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, was reported to have spoken with the detained President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger on Wednesday, August 2.

Niger Republic' Coup d'etat: List of 5 countries absent as ECOWAS Defence Chiefs meet in Nigeria

Military chiefs across West Africa are currently in a crucial meeting at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) commission chairperson, Omar Touray, disclosed this after an extraordinary session presided over by its chairman, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Abuja.

Defence Chiefs from Mali, Niger, Guinea Bissau, Burkina Faso, and Guinea are conspicuously absent from the meeting currently ongoing in Abuja.

