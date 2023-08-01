The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has announced eight sanctions against the Niger Republic following the dramatic coup that led to the overthrown of President Mohamed Bazoum.

As reported by TheCable, the sanctions were announced after an extraordinary session of the ECOWAS member states in Abuja, on Sunday, July 30.

Eight ECOWAS sanctions against Niger Republic

1. Closure of Land and air borders between ECOWAS and Niger.

2. Institution of ECOWAS no-flight zone to all commercial flights to and fro Niger.

3. Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS member states and Niger.

4. Freeze all service transactions including energy transactions.

5. Freeze assets of Niger Republic in all ECOWAS Central banks.

6. Freeze all Niger State and the state enterprises and parastatals in commercial banks.

7. Suspension of Niger from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions.

8. Impose travel bans on the military officials and their families involved in the coup attempt including anyone who accepts to take a position in the military government.

ECOWAS considers military intervention in Niger to restore Bazoum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said it may use military might to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic following the dramatic coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from office.

ECOWAS also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Nigerien military headed by General Abdourahamane Tchiani to reinstate Bazoum as President.

“Don't Cry More Than the Bereaved”: Shehu Sani gives 13 reasons why Nigerians mustn’t support ECOWAS invasion of Niger

A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has listed 13 reasons why Nigerians should not support the military invasion of the Niger Republic after the army took over power from ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Sani said should the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) invade Niger Republic, it would simply be a war between Nigeria and the neighbouring West African country because of proximity.

Niger soldiers confirm coup, declare removal of President Bazoum on national television

Soldiers in the Niger Republic announced a coup on national television late Wednesday, July 26, a Legit.ng report states.

They were reported to have dissolved the constitution, suspended all institutions, and closed the nation's borders. One of the rebel soldiers, Lieutenant Colonel Amadou Abdramane, said the army had decided to put an end to the administration of President Mohamed Bazoum.

