Vietnam's government has released a new decree outlining categories of foreign workers who will not need a work permit to operate in the country

The exemptions cover a wide range of roles and occupations, from business investors and diplomatic relatives to AI experts and volunteer workers

The decree is set to take effect from December 2026, giving employers and foreign nationals time to understand the new rules

Vietnam has spelled out 18 categories of foreign workers who will not need a work permit to live and work in the country, raising interest among expatriates and international employers alike.

The Vietnamese government published a new decree detailing the full list of exempt occupations and roles. The rules are scheduled to take effect in December, 2026, according to a statement carried by the Government of Vietnam's official news portal.

Vietnam announces occupations to do without work permit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Vietnam: Who qualifies for work permit exemption?

The decree covers a broad range of workers, from business owners and diplomats to volunteers and artificial intelligence specialists. Below is the full list of categories exempt from the work permit requirement:

1. Foreign workers falling under cases specified in Clauses 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 of Article 154 of the Labour Code.

2. Owners or capital-contributing members of limited liability companies with a contributed capital value of VND 3 billion or more.

3. Chairpersons or members of the Board of Directors of joint-stock companies with a contributed capital value of VND 3 billion or more.

4. Workers entering Vietnam to provide professional or technical advisory services related to programmes funded by non-refundable aid, ODA, or preferential loans approved by competent authorities.

5. Press and news correspondents confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

6. Workers dispatched by foreign agencies or organisations to teach or manage educational institutions established in Vietnam by foreign diplomatic missions or intergovernmental bodies.

7. Foreign pupils, students, and trainees studying in Vietnam or abroad who hold internship agreements or job offers from Vietnamese agencies, organisations, or enterprises, as well as trainees and apprentices on Vietnamese seagoing vessels.

8. Relatives of members of foreign diplomatic missions in Vietnam who are permitted to work under applicable international treaties.

9. Workers holding official passports entering Vietnam to work for state agencies, political organisations, or socio-political organisations.

10. Workers responsible for establishing a commercial presence.

11. Volunteers.

12. Workers entering Vietnam to implement international agreements signed by central or provincial agencies and organisations.

13. Workers entering for short-term work or serving as internal transferees within enterprises operating across the 11 service sectors covered under Vietnam's World Trade Organization commitments.

14. Foreigners working at educational institutions, including those teaching in joint programmes, participating in scientific research, holding a master's degree or higher in STEM or business fields, holding a doctoral degree, or holding the title of professor or associate professor.

15. Workers certified by ministries, ministerial-level agencies, or provincial-level People's Committees.

16. Workers granted special visa exemption cards under Decree No. 221/2025/ND-CP.

17. Experts working in strategic technology fields, along with their relatives.

18. Workers attracted under the Prime Minister's Decision on the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence Human Resources Development.

Vietnam: When the new rules take effect

The decree is due to come into force on 5 December 2026, giving businesses, foreign nationals, and government agencies sufficient time to align with the updated framework. The inclusion of AI specialists and STEM educators reflects Vietnam's focus on drawing in high-skilled talent to support its growing digital economy.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Sweden named foreign workers who must live in the country for two years before bringing their family members.

Japan: Residence that don't permit employment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan announced its five residence status categories that do not permit foreigners to work, including students, trainees and dependants.

Even a legal stay in Japan does not mean someone can take up a job: tourists and conference visitors are also barred from working, while students may need separate permission for part-time work.

Source: Legit.ng