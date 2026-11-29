The ADC Presidential Campaign Council fired back at Sunday Igboho after he reportedly warned of consequences if Tinubu lost the 2027 election

The council demanded that Tinubu and the APC publicly condemn the threat and clarify the President's recent meeting with Igboho

The ADC also called on the DSS and police to investigate Igboho's remarks and a reported display of armed men

Abuja, FCT - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has hit back at activist Sunday Igboho over his reported warning that there would be "serious consequences" if President Bola Tinubu is voted out of office in 2027.

Phrank Shaibu, the council's Director of Strategic Communication, issued the condemnation in a statement on Sunday, November 29, 2026, describing the reported remarks as an attempt to put "armed men between Nigerians and the ballot box."

The ADC Presidential Campaign Council criticises Igboho's reported remarks and calls on security agencies to investigate. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sunday Igboho

Source: Facebook

"Igboho should take his warning to Tinubu, whose failures created this verdict in the homes and markets of Nigeria," Shaibu wrote. "Nigerians did not make life unaffordable. They have every right to vote out the President who did."

ADC accuses Igboho of acting for political sponsors

The council went further, warning that those backing Igboho would not succeed in coercing voters.

"To Igboho and anyone sponsoring, encouraging or excusing these threats: Tinubu has already lost the argument. You cannot threaten a hungry nation into calling hardship a success. And you cannot declare that one man's presidency is the property of the Yoruba people," the statement read.

The ADC also raised questions about a reported meeting between Tinubu and Igboho, during which Igboho allegedly claimed the President asked his security network to cooperate with security agencies. The council said Tinubu must clarify his relationship with Igboho publicly.

"The President cannot leave Nigerians guessing about his relationship with a group whose leader is now reported to be threatening consequences over an election result," Shaibu said.

Sunday Igboho: DSS and police urged to act

The council called on the Department of State Services and the police to investigate both the reported threats and an alleged display of armed men linked to Igboho. It warned that silence from those in authority would signal that intimidation was being tolerated at the highest levels of government.

"If any law has been broken, it must be enforced without favour," the statement said.

The ADC closed by asserting that no individual or group could override the outcome of the 2027 presidential election, scheduled for 16 January 2027.

"Igboho has no veto. His backers have no veto. Tinubu has no veto over the people's decision," Shaibu said.

ADC Raises Alarm Over Alleged Missing Metadata

In another development, the ADC Presidential Campaign Council has raised concerns about the integrity of INEC's result upload system after its Digital Situation Room found no visible metadata on tens of thousands of mock result sheet images published on the Independent Results Viewing Portal (IReV).

Shaibu said the Digital Situation Room analysed 37,712 mock result sheets on IReV as of 11 a.m. that day and found no camera, timestamp, or GPS metadata on any of the images examined.

Source: Legit.ng