Japan launched a visa programme that allows graduates of select world-class universities to live in the country for up to two years

The J-Find residence status covers job-seeking and business preparation activities for qualifying international graduates

Graduates accepted into the programme can also bring family members along during their stay in Japan

Japan has opened a rare two-year residency window to graduates of some of the world's most prestigious universities, and the list of qualifying institutions includes dozens of schools with large Nigerian student populations.

The Japanese government's Future Creation Talent System, known as J-Find, grants a "Designated Activities" residence status to foreign nationals who graduated from recognised overseas universities and are either searching for employment or preparing to launch a business in Japan. As of October 2026, 93 universities across more than 20 countries are listed as eligible for the programme, according to Japan's Immigration Services Agency.

Japan gives residence visa to graduates of 93 universities. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Japan: What the J-Find visa offers graduates

Under the scheme, qualifying graduates can remain in Japan for up to two years without needing a work contract in hand. The residence status also allows recipients to bring family members with them, making it a more attractive option than many conventional job-seeker visas offered by other countries.

The programme is designed to draw high-skilled talent into Japan's economy by giving graduates a generous runway to find their footing, whether through employment or entrepreneurship, before committing to a longer-term visa category.

Full list of J-Find eligible universities

The 93 universities eligible for the programme, as published by Japan's Immigration Services Agency, are:

Aarhus University – Denmark Boston University – United States Brown University – United States California Institute of Technology – United States Carnegie Mellon University – United States City University of Hong Kong – Hong Kong Columbia University – United States Cornell University – United States Delft University of Technology – Netherlands Duke University – United States Fudan University – China Harbin Institute of Technology – China Harvard University – United States Heidelberg University – Germany Imperial College London – United Kingdom Institut Polytechnique de Paris – France Johns Hopkins University – United States Karolinska Institute – Sweden King's College London – United Kingdom Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) – South Korea KU Leuven – Belgium Kyoto University – Japan LMU München – Germany London School of Economics and Political Science – United Kingdom Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) – United States McGill University – Canada Monash University – Australia Nanjing University – China Nanyang Technological University – Singapore National University of Singapore – Singapore New York University – United States Northwestern University – United States Paris-Saclay University – France Peking University – China Princeton University – United States PSL Research University Paris – France Purdue University, West Lafayette – United States Seoul National University – South Korea Shanghai Jiao Tong University – China Sorbonne University – France Stanford University – United States Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) – Switzerland Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH Zurich) – Switzerland Technical University of Munich – Germany The Australian National University – Australia The Chinese University of Hong Kong – Hong Kong The Hong Kong Polytechnic University – Hong Kong The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology – Hong Kong The Ohio State University – United States The University of Edinburgh – United Kingdom The University of Glasgow – United Kingdom The University of Hong Kong – Hong Kong The University of Manchester – United Kingdom The University of Melbourne – Australia The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney) – Australia The University of Queensland – Australia The University of Sydney – Australia The University of Texas at Austin – United States The University of Tokyo – Japan Tsinghua University – China University College London (UCL) – United Kingdom University of Amsterdam – Netherlands University of Birmingham – United Kingdom University of Bonn – Germany University of Bristol – United Kingdom University of British Columbia – Canada University of California, Berkeley – United States University of California, Irvine – United States University of California, Los Angeles – United States University of California, San Diego – United States University of California, Santa Barbara – United States University of Cambridge – United Kingdom University of Chicago – United States University of Copenhagen – Denmark University of Groningen – Netherlands University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign – United States University of Michigan, Ann Arbor – United States University of Minnesota, Twin Cities – United States University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – United States University of Oxford – United Kingdom University of Pennsylvania – United States University of Science and Technology of China – China University of Southern California – United States University of Toronto – Canada University of Washington – United States University of Wisconsin, Madison – United States University of Zurich – Switzerland Uppsala University – Sweden Vanderbilt University – United States Washington University in St. Louis – United States Yale University – United States Yonsei University (Seoul Campus) – South Korea Zhejiang University – China

Full details of the J-Find programme, including application requirements, are available on the Japan Immigration Services Agency's official page. The complete university eligibility list in PDF format can also be downloaded directly from the agency's website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada named 11 West African countries whose citizens can apply for special study visa.

UK: US graduates eligible for work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United Kingdom announced its 2026 High Potential Individual visa list, which names 34 US universities whose graduates can apply to live and work in the UK without a job offer.

The visa offers eligible graduates a chance to work or study in the UK for up to two years — or three years for PhD holders — without first securing an employer sponsor. For Nigerian graduates of the listed universities, it could open a route into the UK job market without that common hurdle.

Source: Legit.ng