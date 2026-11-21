Malta's Nomad Residence Permit targets third-country nationals who can prove they work remotely using telecommunications

The permit covers three distinct groups, including remote employees, company shareholders, and freelancers with foreign clients

Applicants must show their employer, business, or clients are registered or based outside Malta in a foreign country

Malta has outlined exactly who qualifies for its Nomad Residence Permit, listing three specific categories of foreign workers eligible to live and work remotely from the island nation.

According to the official Nomad Residence Malta portal, the permit is open exclusively to third-country nationals, meaning citizens of non-EU, non-EEA, and non-Swiss countries. All applicants must also demonstrate that their work can be carried out remotely using telecommunications technology.

Malta mentions the kind of foreigners qualified for Nomad residence permit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for Malta's Nomad permit

Beyond the remote work requirement, foreign applicants must fall into at least one of three clearly defined categories.

1. The first covers individuals who are employed by a company registered in a foreign country and hold a valid employment contract with that organisation.

2. The second applies to those who run or co-own a business incorporated abroad, provided the applicant holds a position as a partner or shareholder in that company.

3. The third category is intended for freelancers and consultants who provide services to clients whose permanent establishments are located in foreign countries, and with whom they have formal contracts in place.

In each case, the common thread is that the applicant's professional and economic ties must be with entities based outside Malta. The permit is designed to allow location-independent workers to reside in Malta without displacing local employment opportunities.

Malta's approach to remote work residency

Malta's programme sits within a growing global trend of countries offering dedicated visa pathways for remote workers. By restricting eligibility to non-EU and non-EEA nationals, the scheme targets a global workforce of digital nomads who would not otherwise have an automatic right to live within the European Union.

The three-category structure gives the permit a broad reach, accommodating salaried employees, business owners, and self-employed professionals alike, as long as their income originates from outside Malta.

Full eligibility details are available on the Nomad Residence Malta website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Austria named three aged categories that earn foreign workers points for work visa.

Malta: Occupations to get work permit after course

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta mentioned its mandatory Pre-Departure Course for non-EU nationals applying for a first-time Single Permit, including the extra certification required for tourism and hospitality workers.

The €250 online course must be completed before a work permit application can proceed, and applicants also face a live interview to test their English and understanding of the course.

Source: Legit.ng