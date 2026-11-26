Oman's customs authority has published the official list of goods passengers can carry into the country without paying customs duties

The exemptions cover a range of items, including electronic goods, household appliances, gifts, cigarettes, and alcohol for non-Muslims

Specific limits apply to each category, and travellers who frequently pass through Omani customs may not qualify for the exemptions

Oman's Royal Customs Authority has outlined the conditions under which passengers arriving in the country can bring goods in without being subject to customs duties, offering clear guidance for both residents and international visitors.

According to the official traveller services page published by the Royal Customs Authority of Oman, the exemptions cover several categories of goods, each with specific limits that travellers must stay within to qualify.

Oman mentions the goods that are not prohibited. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What travellers are allowed to bring in

1. Gifts are permitted duty-free provided their total value does not exceed 300 Omani riyals.

2. Electronic goods and household appliances may also be brought in without incurring charges, as long as they are carried in quantities that are clearly non-commercial in nature.

3. For tobacco, passengers are allowed to carry up to 400 cigarettes without paying customs duties.

4. Alcohol is permitted for non-Muslim travellers only, with the limit set at no more than two litres of wine and 48 cans of beer. Muslim passengers are not permitted to bring alcohol into the country under any circumstances.

Oman: Who qualifies for the duty-free allowance

One important condition applies to all categories: the exemption is not available to travellers who pass through Omani customs frequently. The authority's guidelines specify that passengers who make a habit of crossing the customs territory on a regular basis will not be entitled to claim these allowances.

The rules are designed to ensure that the duty-free provisions serve genuine personal use rather than repeat import activity that could be considered commercial in nature.

Travellers heading to Oman are advised to review the full conditions on the Royal Customs Authority's official website before departure to avoid delays or penalties at the border.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Oman allowed one category of foreigners to obtain 2-year residence visas with some conditions.

Dubai: Items banned from entering UAE

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai announced the 13 categories of items Dubai Customs has banned travellers from bringing into the UAE, from narcotic drugs and forged currency to home-made food.

The rules also spell out what passengers can carry duty-free, including gifts worth up to AED 3,000 and limited quantities of tobacco and alcohol. Travellers who miss the restrictions could face penalties at the border.

Source: Legit.ng