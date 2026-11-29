Ycee Announces Brother’s Death in Emotional Tribute Video, Shares Cause of Death
- Nigerian rapper Ycee announced the passing of his immediate elder brother, music producer BeatsByKarma, on November 29, 2026
- Ycee shared the cause of death and a moving tribute video featuring childhood photos and personal clips of his brother
- The rapper made a specific request about how fans should remember his brother instead of using traditional RIP tributes
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Nigerian rapper Ycee has formally announced the death of his immediate elder brother, Alejo Olusegun Damian, widely known as BeatsByKarma or Damian Karma.
The announcement came via posts on both X and Instagram on November 29, 2026, more than two weeks after Damian passed away on November 15.
According to Ycee, his brother had been managing high blood pressure for some time and was also diagnosed with a kidney infection over the past year.
The family had already laid him to rest before the public statement was made.
Alongside the announcement, Ycee shared a tribute video that brought together childhood photographs of the brothers, personal footage of Damian, and overlaid prayer text asking for his soul to be received and his sins forgiven.
The montage closed with the words "LONG LIVE KARMA" and performance clips celebrating the life he lived.
Ycee's message to fans and colleagues
In his post, Ycee expressed that the pain he was carrying was unlike anything he had experienced before.
He thanked those who had given the family space to grieve privately and acknowledged the warmth shown to them during the period.
He wrote:
"This is definitely not a message I ever imagined I would have to share, especially not in 2026, so I will try to make it as brief as I possibly can. With the deepest pain I have ever felt in my heart, I sadly announce the passing of my immediate elder brother, Alejo Olusegun Damian, popularly known by many of you as BeatsByKarma / Damian Karma."
One particular request stood out in the post. Ycee asked that fans avoid saying "RIP Karma," stating plainly that it was not how his brother would have wanted to be remembered. Instead, he asked people to honour him with "LONG LIVE KARMA. Always and forever."
BeatsByKarma's legacy in music
BeatsByKarma was a music producer and artist who worked closely alongside Ycee throughout his career.
He produced tracks including Ycee's "Gold" and appeared on "ITK" from Ycee's 2026 project as Damian Karma.
The brothers also shared songwriting credits on several releases under their family name, Alejo.
News of his passing had begun circulating in mid-November after fellow artist Phenom posted about it publicly.
This drew a sharp response from Ycee, who criticised the move as an intrusion into a private family matter, particularly given the ongoing friction between the two.
Ycee chose to wait until after the burial before making any formal statement.
Fellow musicians Llona, Bankulli, and Bella Alubo responded to the announcement with condolences, with many echoing "Long live Karma" in keeping with Ycee's wishes.
Fans also joined in, celebrating Damian's contributions to music and honouring the family's preferred form of remembrance.
Check out Ycee's X post below:
YCee defends remarks on 'Olodo Uprising'
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian rapper YCee responded to the backlash he faced after describing the rise of brain‑rot content as the “olodo uprising” and citing TikToker Peller as an example.
Critics argued he could have made his point without mentioning Peller’s name, while others debated whether success in entertainment should be tied to education.
Responding in a Cool FM Lagos interview, YCee stood by his statement, refused to apologise, and stressed that his concern was about the growing popularity of content that prioritises entertainment over education.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng