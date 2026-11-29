MultiChoice retired five legacy DStv and GOtv bouquets, replacing them with four redesigned tiers on November 5, 2026

DStv packages now start at ₦6,000, while GOtv subscriptions begin at ₦4,000, with sports tiers priced at ₦21,000

Existing subscribers will be migrated in phases, and new decoder bundles start at ₦15,000

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Millions of Nigerian pay-TV subscribers are facing a major change in their viewing experience following MultiChoice Nigeria’s decision to retire several longstanding DStv and GOtv subscription packages and introduce a simplified pricing structure.

The company discontinued its legacy bouquets, including DStv Padi, Yanga, Confam, Compact and Compact Plus, on November 5, 2026, replacing them with four redesigned subscription tiers across both platforms.

MultiChoice changes DStv, GOtv packages in Nigeria, unveils new subscription prices Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

The sweeping changes come amid growing competition from digital streaming services and mounting pressure on household budgets as Nigerians grapple with rising living costs.

Under the new arrangement, subscribers can access DStv entertainment for as little as ₦6,000 monthly, while GOtv customers can subscribe for ₦4,000.

MultiChoice releases new DStv subscription prices

The revamped DStv subscription structure offers four packages designed to cater to different entertainment preferences and spending capacities.

The new monthly subscription packages include:

DStv Starter (₦6,000): Offers over 90 channels, including Africa Magic Plus, M-Net Legends, Nat Geo Wild, La Liga matches and selected Premier League fixtures.

Offers over 90 channels, including Africa Magic Plus, M-Net Legends, Nat Geo Wild, La Liga matches and selected Premier League fixtures. DStv Select (₦11,000): Provides more than 123 channels, featuring family entertainment, Africa Magic Showcase, Nickelodeon and WWE.

Provides more than 123 channels, featuring family entertainment, Africa Magic Showcase, Nickelodeon and WWE. DStv Sports (₦21,000): Offers extensive sports coverage, including the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, NBA, UFC and WWE.

Offers extensive sports coverage, including the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, NBA, UFC and WWE. DStv Premium (₦44,500): Provides over 153 channels, featuring premium entertainment, Formula One, golf, tennis and rugby.

Existing DStv Compact subscribers migrating to the new Sports bouquet reportedly qualify for a preferential monthly subscription rate of ₦19,000.

The redesigned sports package could appeal to football enthusiasts seeking extensive live match coverage without paying for the more expensive Premium bouquet.

GOtv subscribers get new packages from ₦4,000

MultiChoice has also revamped its GOtv offerings, introducing four subscription tiers targeting budget-conscious households and sports lovers.

According to the new GOtv package structure, the Easy bouquet costs ₦4,000 monthly and offers over 47 channels covering local entertainment, news and general programming.

The Starter package costs ₦6,000 and features more than 68 channels, while the Select bouquet costs ₦11,000 and provides over 87 channels.

Football enthusiasts can subscribe to GOtv Sports for ₦21,000 monthly, gaining access to more than 94 channels, including Premier League football and other sporting competitions.

What happens to existing DStv and GOtv subscribers?

Customers with active subscriptions on discontinued bouquets will be migrated in phases to corresponding packages or viewing offers.

Subscribers will not need to purchase new decoders solely because of the changes, as existing compatible devices will continue to support the redesigned packages.

However, customers should check their account details to confirm their new bouquet, applicable subscription fees and available channels before making their next payment.

MultiChoice introduces cheaper decoder options

Beyond the subscription overhaul, MultiChoice is offering new satellite decoder bundles starting at ₦15,000, including an entry-level subscription.

Customers who prefer watching television through internet-enabled devices can also explore DStv Stream, which allows subscribers to access entertainment without a traditional satellite decoder.

New Bouquets emerge on DStv and GOtv as MultiChoice makes changes. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

The restructuring represents a significant shift in MultiChoice’s Nigerian operations as the company seeks to retain customers, attract new subscribers and strengthen its position in an increasingly competitive entertainment market.

For Nigerian households, however, the ultimate attraction will depend on whether the redesigned packages deliver better entertainment value at affordable prices.

What Nigerians Will Pay for Football, Movies, Others

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian households paying for satellite television now have fresh decisions to make following MultiChoice's sweeping restructuring of DStv and GOtv subscription packages.

The pay-TV operator, now under CANAL+ ownership, introduced a revised subscription structure on November 5, 2026, reducing the number of packages on both platforms to four each.

Source: Legit.ng