South Korea to End Visa Fee Waivers for 6 Asian Countries on December 31, 2026

The waiver covers a USD 15 fee and applies to visitors from China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, India and Cambodia

Group tourist arrivals in South Korea jumped 39% in 2025, reaching 790,000 visitors, driven largely by travellers from China and Southeast Asia

South Korea will stop waiving visa fees for group tourists from six Asian countries at the end of this year, the Ministry of Justice announced on July 1, 2026.

The ministry said the exemption, which covers a USD 15 (KRW 22,500) visa fee, has been extended through December 31, 2026, for visitors arriving on group tours from China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, India and Cambodia. The waiver had originally been due to expire last month.

Group tourist arrivals in South Korea reach 790,000 visitors, rising 39% as travellers from China and Southeast Asia drive demand. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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Why South Korea extended the waiver

The decision follows the last National Tourism Strategy Meeting, where officials agreed to keep the scheme running in order to sustain demand for inbound group travel.

The ministry credited the waiver with contributing to a sharp rise in foreign visitors arriving on group packages.

In 2025, group tourist arrivals reached 790,000, up 39% from 570,000 recorded in 2024.

Officials attributed the growth to improved diplomatic ties with neighbouring countries, the continuing global spread of Hallyu — South Korea's cultural wave of music, films and television dramas — and the direct financial relief the waiver offered travellers.

The rate of group tourists who overstayed their visas and remained in the country illegally also fell significantly, dropping to 0.07% from 0.19% in 2024, suggesting the scheme did not substantially raise immigration compliance concerns.

What happens after December 31

The six countries covered by the waiver are:

1. China

2. Vietnam

3. The Philippines

4. Indonesia

5. India

6. Cambodia

The ministry said it will continue refining its visa system to encourage tourism across South Korean provinces and support the broader economy, while maintaining firm immigration controls.

No announcement has been made regarding whether the waiver will be renewed beyond the December 31 deadline.

South Korea extends K-ETA exemption to 2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that South Korea has extended its temporary exemption from the Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation (K-ETA) requirement through December 31, 2027, for travellers from 22 countries and regions who already qualify for visa-free entry to the country.

Source: Legit.ng