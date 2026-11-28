Japan's government has published a detailed breakdown of nursing care tasks that foreign workers can legally perform under the country's skilled worker visa programme

The duties include personal care activities such as assisting elderly and disabled individuals with basic things

Foreign workers in the role may also be assigned additional tasks that Japanese nationals in similar positions routinely carry out

Japan has drawn a clear line around what foreign nationals are permitted to do in the country's nursing care sector, publishing an official list of duties tied to its skilled worker visa category.

The Japanese Ministry of Justice's Immigration Services Agency released the breakdown on its website, outlining the scope of work available to foreigners who qualify under the specified skilled worker (SSW) visa programme for nursing care.

Japan explains the nursing care duties for foreign workers. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Japan: What nursing care role covers

According to the official document, the core responsibility of the role is providing physical care to elderly or disabled people who need support with daily living. This includes helping care recipients with bathing, eating, and toileting, with the nature of assistance adjusted to each person's condition and needs.

Beyond hands-on personal care, workers in this category may also be assigned a range of related duties. These include organising recreational activities for care recipients and supporting functional training, which refers to exercises or activities designed to help individuals maintain or improve their physical abilities.

The government document also specifies that foreign workers in this role can carry out administrative and logistical tasks that Japanese nationals in equivalent positions would typically handle. Examples given include managing notice boards and posted materials, as well as restocking and monitoring supplies within the care facility.

Japan's skilled worker visa, to care sector demand

Japan has faced a well-documented shortage of care workers in recent years, driven by one of the world's fastest-ageing populations. The skilled worker visa programme was introduced as one of the government's responses to this labour gap, opening specific occupational categories to foreign nationals who meet defined skill and language requirements.

The nursing care category sits within this framework, and the published duty list serves as an official guide for both employers and prospective workers seeking clarity on what the visa permits.

Read the full official duty breakdown on the Immigration Services Agency's website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Japan announced its limits on cosmetics travellers can bring into the country.

Japan publishes permanent residency guidelines

Meanwhile, Legit.ng preciously reported that Japan published its permanent residence guidelines, including the three key areas applicants must meet: good conduct, financial self-sufficiency and the country’s national interest.

The national-interest test is the broadest, with 11 sub-criteria that can shape an application. For foreign residents hoping to settle in Japan indefinitely, understanding what officials consider could make all the difference.

Source: Legit.ng