Saudi Customs released a list of food and plant-based products that travellers are forbidden from bringing into the kingdom

The banned items range from pork cuts and animal fats to certain seeds, plant extracts and alcoholic beverages

Several chocolate and cocoa-based products also made the list due to their alcohol content

Saudi Arabia has officially published a list of food products that are prohibited from being imported into the country, covering a wide range of items that travellers and expatriates must leave behind before entering the kingdom.

The list was released by Saudi Customs and targets products containing pork, alcohol, controlled plant substances, and other restricted ingredients. It spans 22 categories, from common meat products to specific agricultural seeds and alcoholic drinks, including some items that might surprise first-time visitors to the country.

Saudi Arabia names 22 food products customs officials can stop travellers from importing. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LOU BENOIST/studiocasper

Source: Getty Images

Food products banned in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Customs identified the following items as prohibited for import:

1. Pork and pork products, including pig fat, pork meat, pork shoulders, pork thighs and other cuts.

2. Lard and other fats derived from pigs, including lard oil and stearin.

3. Sausages made from meat, animal organs, body parts or animal blood, particularly those containing pork.

4. Other food preparations made from meat, animal organs or blood, especially those containing pork.

5. Nutmeg and its outer covering, whether whole, crushed or powdered.

6. Cardamom.

7. Poppy seeds and poppy plants.

8. Hemp seeds.

9. Coca leaves and parts of the plant.

10. Poppy straw and black poppy.

11. Mari.juana and hashish.

12. Opium and other plant-based drugs.

13. Plant juices and extracts from prohibited plants.

14. Certain fruits and oil seeds, including crushed varieties listed under the relevant customs category.

15. White chocolate containing alcohol.

16. Other chocolate and cocoa-based food products containing alcohol.

17. Beer made from malt barley.

18. Wine made from fresh grapes, including fortified wine.

19. Sparkling wine.

20. Grape wine whose fermentation has been stopped or prevented by adding alcohol, including products sold in containers of up to two litres.

21. Other grape wines and grape juices whose fermentation has been stopped or prevented using alcohol.

22. Vermouth and other wines made from fresh grapes and

Why Saudi Arabia restricts these items

The restrictions are rooted in Islamic law, which prohibits the consumption of pork and alcohol. Several plant-based items on the list, including poppy seeds, coca leaves and mar.ijuana, are classified as controlled substances under Saudi law.

Travellers heading to the kingdom are advised to review this list carefully before packing, as carrying any of these items could result in confiscation or legal consequences at the border.

Saudi Arabia names clothes women must avoid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia had published official guidelines outlining two categories of clothing women should avoid wearing in public across the kingdom.

The rules advise women against wearing revealing outfits that expose too much skin and short clothes, including shorts or garments that end above the knee, as part of the country's public modesty expectations.

Source: Legit.ng