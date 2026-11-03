The UK government published eligibility requirements for the High Potential Individual visa, which targets graduates from top-ranked universities worldwide

Applicants must hold a degree equivalent to a UK bachelor's, postgraduate, or doctoral qualification awarded within the last five years

Foreign graduates can apply for the HPI visa from inside or outside the UK, but are only permitted to apply once

The UK government has outlined five conditions that foreign graduates must satisfy before they can apply for a High Potential Individual (HPI) visa, a route designed to attract top talent from universities around the world without requiring a job offer.

The requirements are published on the UK government's official HPI visa eligibility page and apply to applicants seeking to live and work in the United Kingdom.

UK reveals five things foreign graduates need to qualify for a special work visa. Photo credit: Jeff J Mitchell

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5 conditions for the UK HPI visa

To qualify for an HPI visa, a foreign graduate must meet all of the following conditions:

1. The applicant's degree must have been awarded by a university that appears on the UK government's list of eligible institutions for the relevant period. UK universities do not qualify, and the eligible list is updated periodically based on global university rankings.

2. The qualification must be equivalent in level to a UK bachelor's degree, a UK postgraduate degree, or a UK PhD or doctorate.

3. The degree must have been awarded within the last five years of the application date.

4. The applicant must prove their knowledge of English.

5. The applicant must show they have enough personal savings to support themselves in the UK, unless they have already been living in the UK on a valid visa for at least 12 months.

UK HPI visa: What else applicants need to know

Beyond meeting the five conditions, graduates must apply to Ecctis, an official UK body, to confirm that their qualification is valid and pitched at the correct level. Ecctis, however, does not verify whether the applicant's university is on the eligible list; that responsibility falls on the applicant.

Graduates who have already undergone an Ecctis assessment do not need to go through the process again and may use their existing certificate instead.

The HPI visa does not require the holder to have secured a job offer before applying, which sets it apart from many other UK work visa routes.

Applications can be submitted from both inside and outside the UK. Importantly, each applicant is only permitted to apply for the HPI visa once, making it essential to confirm eligibility before submitting.

Legit.ng reported that the UK excluded two categories of foreign graduates from its special work visa.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had listed 80 universities whose graduates are eligible for the High Potential Individual visa.

UK schools licensed to sponsor foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK released a list of schools and universities licensed to sponsor foreign graduates.

The register covers well over 500 licensed sponsors spread across the United Kingdom, ranging from elite universities and well-known boarding schools to private language colleges and publicly funded further education colleges.

Institutions are categorised by sponsor type, including Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), independent schools, private providers, overseas higher education institutions, and publicly funded colleges.

Source: Legit.ng