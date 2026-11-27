NIN verification becomes mandatory for Nigerian domestic air travel from January 1, 2027, under the new vPASS system

Passengers can register online or at airports, then use biometric checks to pass security gates

Rollout begins in Lagos and Abuja, aiming to curb identity fraud and ticket racketeering; any additional fees remain unspecified

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has introduced a new passenger verification system that will make the National Identification Number (NIN) mandatory for domestic air travel in Nigeria from January 1, 2027.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced the directive on November 17, 2026, during the launch of the Airport Passenger Verification System (vPASS) at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Key things to know as FG introduces a new verification rule for domestic flights. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The initiative, operated by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), is designed to strengthen airport security, eliminate identity fraud and curb ticket racketeering.

As the implementation deadline approaches, here are 10 important things domestic air travellers should know.

1. January 1 deadline for airlines

Domestic airlines have until December 31, 2026, to integrate the verification system into their operations. From January 1, passengers must undergo verification before boarding domestic flights.

2. Policy covers domestic flights only

The new directive applies exclusively to domestic air travel. Verification arrangements for international passengers are being handled separately in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior.

3. NIN becomes compulsory for passengers

Travellers must possess a valid and verifiable NIN to board domestic flights. Nigerians without the identification number are expected to enrol before their intended travel dates.

4. Passengers undergo one-time registration

Passengers will be required to link their NIN to their facial biometrics through a one-time registration process. Their information will be authenticated against the national identity database.

5. Online and airport registration available

Travellers can register through the vPASS mobile application, available on Android and iOS devices. Registration facilities will also be available at participating airports.

6. Four NIN digits unlock gates

According to FAAN Managing Director Olubunmi Kuku, passengers will enter the last four digits of their NIN at designated security gates to gain access.

7. Biometric checks replace paper identification

At boarding gates, passengers may be authenticated through facial recognition, iris scans or QR codes on their boarding passes, reducing reliance on physical identification documents.

8. Lagos and Abuja lead rollout

The first phase will cover domestic terminals at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja before expanding to other airports nationwide.

9. FG targets ticket racketeering

Keyamo explained that the initiative would help prevent passengers from travelling under false identities, discourage bulk ticket purchases for unauthorised resale and improve the accuracy of airline passenger manifests.

10. Passengers may pay additional fees

The minister disclosed that any additional charges associated with the verification system would be minimal.

Nigerians to provide NIN before domestic flights: 10 things to know before the January 1 deadline. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

He explained that the project was financed through private investment rather than government funds, Daily Sun reported.

However, the supplied announcement did not specify the exact amount passengers would be required to pay.

The development underscores the growing importance of digital identity verification in Nigeria, with domestic travellers advised to complete their NIN registration ahead of the deadline to avoid potential disruptions.

Reactions as FG makes NIN mandatory for local flights

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians have expressed concerns over the federal government’s decision to make the National Identification Number (NIN) compulsory for all domestic air travellers from January 1, 2027.

The proposed policy has generated reactions from passengers who questioned how the requirement would affect foreigners, children with foreign citizenship and Nigerians without NIN.

Source: Legit.ng