Abu Dhabi Customs released a list of items that travellers are banned from bringing into the United Arab Emirates

Some of the restricted items on the list may surprise passengers who would not expect them to be prohibited

The list covers nine categories, ranging from illegal substances to everyday products used in several cultures

Abu Dhabi Customs has drawn attention to items that many travellers may not realise are off-limits when entering the United Arab Emirates. The authority published a list of nine categories of banned items, and some of them are likely to catch passengers off guard.

Whether you are a first-time visitor or a frequent traveller to the UAE, knowing what you cannot pack could save you serious trouble at the border.

Abu Dhabi Customs warns passengers against carrying 9 prohibited items into the UAE. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Antoine Gyori - Corbis/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

UAE: items banned by Abu Dhabi Customs

Abu Dhabi Customs confirmed that the following items are prohibited for passengers travelling into the country:

1. Illegal drugs: Hashish, opium, her0in, c0caine, m0rphine, khat, poppy seeds, poppy husks and pills with similar effects are all banned.

2. Fake money: Counterfeit or forged banknotes and other forms of currency are not permitted.

3. Restricted publications and images: Books, magazines, photographs, paintings, drawings, postcards and stone statues that contradict Islamic beliefs or public morals, or that promote corruption or civil unrest, are prohibited.

4. Three-layer nylon fishing nets: This specific type of fishing net is not allowed into the country.

5. Gam.bling equipment: Tools, devices, and machines associated with gam.bling are on the banned list.

6. Red laser pointers: Laser pointer pens that emit red light beams are restricted.

7. Naswar: This smokeless tobacco product, also known as Nasvay, is prohibited.

8. Paan leaves: Leaves used in preparing paan are not allowed.

9. Witchcraft materials: Items and tools linked to black magic or witchcraft are banned.

UAE: What travellers should know

Several items on the list, such as paan leaves, naswar and red laser pointers, are commonly used or carried in many parts of the world without a second thought. However, the UAE maintains strict customs regulations, and carrying any of these items into Abu Dhabi could lead to serious legal consequences.

Travellers are advised to check their luggage carefully before departing for the UAE to ensure none of the prohibited items are packed, whether intentionally or by oversight.

Abu Dhabi lists things foreigners must avoid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Abu Dhabi Police had published 13 safety guidelines highlighting activities tourists and expatriates should avoid while visiting or living in the UAE.

The list covers illegal drugs, indecent public behaviour, inappropriate clothing, drinking alcohol outside licensed venues, driving after drinking, taking photographs of restricted areas, begging, and buying goods from unlicensed street vendors.

Source: Legit.ng