Ireland's government published rules on what food products travellers are allowed to carry in their personal luggage

Meat and dairy products from non-EU countries, including Great Britain, faced strict restrictions under the rules

Several everyday food items fell into an exempted category, leaving many travellers surprised by what is and is not permitted

Travellers heading to Ireland may need to rethink what they pack in their suitcases, after the Irish government published clear rules on the food products that can and cannot enter the country.

Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed that personal consignments of meat, milk and their products are not permitted when travelling from non-EU countries, a category that includes Great Britain.

Ireland mentions the foods banned for entry. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What Ireland bans at the border

The restriction covers products of animal origin, composite products and items derived from animal by-products when carried in personal luggage for personal use. The rules apply broadly to travellers arriving from outside the European Union.

However, the regulations do set out a list of exempted food categories that passengers are allowed to bring through customs without issue.

Foods that are allowed into Ireland

Among the permitted items are:

1. Bread, cakes, biscuits, waffles, wafers, rusks and toasted bread.

2. Chocolate, confectionery and cocoa-containing food preparations are also allowed,

3. Food supplements that contain processed animal products such as glucosamine, chondroitin and chitosan.

Other exempted foods include:

4. Pasta, noodles and couscous, provided they are not mixed or filled with meat.

5. Soup stocks and flavourings packaged for the final consumer are permitted

6. Extracts, essences and concentrates of coffee, tea and maté, as well as roasted chicory and its substitutes.

7. Liqueurs and cordials also fall within the allowed category, along with

8. Olives stuffed with fish

9 . Personal consignments of meat, milk or their products are not allowed from non-EU countries including Great Britain;

The rules are intended to protect Ireland's agricultural sector from the risk of disease that could be introduced through animal-based food products from countries operating outside EU biosecurity standards.

Travellers who are uncertain about what they may carry are encouraged to review the full guidelines published by the Irish government before departing.

Read the full details on personal consignments in luggage on the Irish Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine's official page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Ireland increased citizenship waiting period for 1 category of foreigners.

Qatar: Foods carried in hand luggage banned

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced the food and other items it bans passengers from carrying in their hand luggage.

Some of the restricted items may surprise travellers, including meat and fish. If security staff find them, they will be confiscated and will not be returned.

Source: Legit.ng