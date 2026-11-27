Malaysia released an official list of goods that travellers arriving by air can bring into the country without paying customs duty

The list covers six categories of items, from alcoholic beverages to personal care appliances, each with specific quantity or value limits

One category covers all general goods not listed elsewhere, though several products are explicitly excluded from the exemption

Malaysia has announced the categories of goods that tourists and travellers flying into the country can bring without paying customs duty, drawing attention to the specific limits attached to each exemption.

The Royal Malaysian Customs Department published the information on its official website, outlining six categories of goods exempt from customs tax for air travellers entering Malaysia in 2026.

Malaysia gives 6 items travellers can bring into the country without any fee from the customs duty fee. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What travellers can bring into Malaysia duty-free

According to the customs authority:

1. Travellers may bring in wine, spirits, beer or malt liquor up to a combined total of one litre without attracting any tax.

2. For clothing, the exemption covers up to three pieces of new apparel and;

3. One pair of new footwear.

4. Food preparations are also included, provided their total value does not exceed RM150.

5. New portable electric or battery-operated appliances intended for personal care and hygiene are also exempt, with a limit of one unit per appliance type.

6. The broadest exemption covers all other goods not specifically mentioned, allowing a total value of up to RM1,000 duty-free. However, this general exemption comes with notable exclusions: tyres and tubes, cigarettes, tobacco products, smoking pipes, electronic cigarettes, personal electric vaporising devices, and preparations used for smoking are all carved out of this category and do not qualify.

Why the limits matter for travellers

The exemption thresholds set clear boundaries between personal travel goods and items that may be subject to commercial scrutiny. Travellers who exceed any of the stated limits on quantity or value may be required to declare the excess and pay applicable duties upon arrival.

The guidelines apply specifically to travellers entering Malaysia by air. Those arriving by other means of transport may be subject to different regulations under the customs framework.

Full details of the traveller exemption rules are available on the Royal Malaysian Customs Department website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Malaysia announced a residence pass fee for three categories of foreigners.

Malaysia visa-free entry within 1 month

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malaysia announced its visa-free entry rules for citizens of ASEAN countries, including who can stay for up to 30 days and which nations are exempt.

Myanmar is the only ASEAN member excluded, while Brunei and Singapore enjoy longer visa-free stays. Find out which countries are on the list and what travellers need to know before their trip.

Source: Legit.ng