Dubai Customs published a list of items that are strictly prohibited from being brought into the UAE by travellers and foreign nationals

The banned items range from narcotic drugs and forged currency to cooked and home-made foods prepared outside the country

Dubai Customs also outlined what travellers are permitted to bring in duty-free, including gifts, cigarettes, and limited quantities of alcohol

Dubai Customs has released an official list of 13 categories of items that are entirely forbidden from entering the United Arab Emirates, covering everything from illegal substances to home-cooked meals.

The list, published on the Dubai Customs website, applies to all travellers and foreign nationals seeking to bring goods into the country, and violations could result in serious legal consequences under UAE customs law.

Dubai customs lists 13 items foreigners are banned from bringing into UAE. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

What Dubai Customs has banned

1. At the top of the list are all forms of narcotic drugs, including hashish, poppy seeds, and hallucination pills.

2. Goods originating from boycotted countries

3. Products of Israeli origin or bearing Israeli trademarks or logos, are also prohibited.

4. The ban extends to crude ivory and rhinoceros horn

5. Gamblling tools and machinery

6. Three-layer fishing nets.

7. Original engravings, prints, lithographs, sculpture and statues in any material.

8. Used, reconditioned and inlaid tires

9. Radiation polluted substances.

10. Printed publications, oil paintings, photographs, pictures, cards, books, magazines stony sculptures and mannequins which contradict Islamic teachings, decencies, or deliberately implying immorality or turmoil.

11. Any other goods, the importation of which is prohibited under the authority of U.A.E. customs laws or any other laws in the country.

12. Forged and duplicate currency.

13. Cooked and home-made foods.

Any goods whose importation is otherwise restricted under UAE customs law or any other applicable legislation in the country round out the full list.

What travellers can bring in duty-free

Dubai Customs also clarified what passengers are permitted to carry without paying customs duty. Gifts valued at no more than AED 3,000 are exempt. Travellers may bring up to 400 cigarettes, 50 cigars, or 500 grams of tobacco in various forms without incurring charges, though quantities beyond those limits will be subject to duty.

Alcoholic beverages are permitted up to four litres of spirits or two cartons of beer, with each carton consisting of 24 cans not exceeding 355 ml per can. Quantities above these thresholds will also be subject to customs charges.

Travellers heading to the UAE are advised to review the full list of permitted and prohibited items on the Dubai Customs website before departure to avoid delays or penalties at the border.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng