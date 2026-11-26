Saudi Arabia replaced its old system of automatic, open-ended debt travel bans with a new law that took effect in late October 2026

The new Enforcement Law sets strict conditions that must be met before a travel ban over debt can be imposed on any individual

Debtors who owe SAR 50,000 or less now fall under different rules that could affect whether a travel ban applies to them at all

Saudi Arabia has changed how it handles travel bans linked to debt, ending a system that previously allowed indefinite restrictions to be placed on individuals with outstanding financial obligations.

The changes come under the country's new Enforcement Law, issued as Royal Decree No. M/237, along with its implementing regulations, which came into force in late October 2026.

Saudi Arabia Ends Automatic Debt Travel Bans, Sets 3-Year Limit on All Foreigners

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How the new Law changes debt travel bans

Under the old rules, a debtor could face an automatic travel ban with no fixed end date. The new law scraps that approach entirely.

Travel bans tied to debt are now limited to a maximum of three years per enforcement order, and cannot exceed six years in total across all orders combined.

Crucially, authorities must now attempt to seize a debtor's assets before a travel ban can be imposed.

The ban is not the first step, but effectively a last resort after other enforcement measures have been tried.

The law also spells out when a travel ban must be lifted. If the total debt is SAR 50,000 or below, a ban cannot be maintained.

A ban also falls away once the underlying case is resolved or the obligation that triggered it comes to an end.

What this means for debtors in Saudi Arabia

The reform represents a significant shift for residents and expatriates in Saudi Arabia who may have faced the risk of being stranded in the country over unpaid debts.

Previously, there was no statutory ceiling on how long such a ban could last, leaving some individuals in prolonged legal limbo.

The new framework introduces proportionality into the process, tying the duration of any restriction to the nature and progress of the enforcement proceedings, rather than leaving it open-ended by default.

4 eligibility requirements for working in Saudi Arabia

Legit.ng earlier reported that foreign nationals can work as private military or defence contractors in Saudi Arabia. Getting there requires meeting a specific set of conditions, targeting the right employers, and following a legal deployment process regulated by both international firms and the Saudi government.

Source: Legit.ng