Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta addressed the significance of Sunday's clash with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium

Leaders Arsenal host third-placed City with a six-point gap, after Maresca's side won just one point from their last four league games

Both managers weighed in on whether the fixture could shape the Premier League title race this season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has dismissed suggestions that Sunday's Premier League home game against Manchester City will be a defining moment in the title race, arguing it is too early in the season to draw firm conclusions.

Arsenal head into the fixture as Premier League table toppers, six points clear of third-placed City.

Mikel Arteta speaks on Premier League title race. Photo by Nigel French.

Source: Getty Images

Enzo Maresca's side, despite winning their first seven league matches, have picked up only one point from their last four games, raising questions about their title credentials ahead of the Emirates Stadium visit.

Arteta speaks about title race

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Arteta acknowledged the importance of home fixtures against top rivals but cautioned against reading too much into a single result.

"When we play the home games against big teams, that becomes crucial in the title challenge. We know how important those home games are and the difference they can make," the Spaniard said via Arsenal.com.

"But obviously it's November and we know how long we still have to play. That's the same for every team."

Who are Arsenal's main title rivals?

When asked whether City were their primary challengers for the league crown, Arteta was non-committal, stressing that Arsenal's focus remains on their own performance.

"We don't know. I think the challenge is for us and the opportunity is for us. We cannot control what the opponents are going to do. We just need to give ourselves the best version," he said.

"I'm sure the atmosphere is going to be incredible on Sunday and we need to enjoy and embrace those kinds of games and go for it."

Maresca urges patience on City's title ambitions

City manager Maresca shared a similar outlook, downplaying the game's potential impact on the season's final outcome.

"Sunday is important, 100%. But for us it is a long season. We will see February and March where we are and from there you can set up the goals," Maresca said via mancity.com.

"Now I think it's useless to speak about targets or where we can be at the end of the season."

Both managers appear aligned in their view that one November result, however significant at the moment, is unlikely to settle the destiny of the Premier League title.

Mikel predicts Chelsea to win

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Obi predicted Arsenal and Manchester City to play a draw in the biggest match of matchday 12.

The former Blue believes that the form of the two sides will be set aside, and their status and what to play for will come into play on Sunday.

Source: Legit.ng