Canada's immigration authority has answered the most common questions travellers ask before applying to visit the country

Processing times for a visitor visa vary, and applicants must also factor in time for biometrics and visa printing

Visitors are not automatically allowed to work or study in Canada and may need separate permits to do so

Canada receives millions of visitors every year, and its immigration authority has published answers to four of the most frequently asked questions about travelling to the country.

Whether a traveller needs a visitor visa or an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) depends on their citizenship, the travel document they hold, and how they plan to enter the country.

Canada visitor visa: 4 key questions answered for travellers

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Canada's immigration authority advises prospective visitors to check which of the two applies to them before making any travel plans.

For those who require a visitor visa, an application must be submitted along with supporting documents.

These typically include proof of identity, evidence of travel plans, and documentation confirming eligibility to enter Canada.

Processing times differ from one application to the next and do not cover the additional time required to submit biometrics or to have an approved visa printed. The authority recommends checking the latest estimated processing time before applying.

What documents are needed to apply?

Every application must include a digital copy of a valid passport or travel document. The document must not expire within six months of the intended date of travel.

Once an applicant begins the online process, the system generates a personalised checklist of required documents, and the authority stresses that all items on that list must be submitted for the application to be considered complete.

Working and studying in Canada as a visitor

One area that frequently causes confusion is whether visitors can work or study during their stay.

Cnnada's immigration rules are clear on this point: visitors are not permitted to work or study in the country unless they have been specifically authorised to do so.

Anyone who plans to pursue either activity may need to apply for a separate work permit or study permit in addition to their visitor visa.

Source: Legit.ng