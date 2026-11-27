Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar challenged the Tinubu administration to publish receipts backing its ₦450 billion farmers' funding claim

More than 90 of Nigeria's 260 integrated rice mills have reportedly shut down amid rising costs and cheaper imported rice

Documents presented as official correspondence allegedly show approval for a company to import 150,000 metric tonnes of brown rice at reduced duties

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Tinubu administration of using inflated funding figures to conceal what he described as a deepening crisis in Nigeria's rice sector, as over 90 mills have reportedly shut down across the country.

The Former Vice President challenged the APC Presidential Campaign Council to account for its claim that ₦250 billion had been committed to smallholder farmer support and an additional ₦200 billion to a guaranteed minimum price programme.

Atiku Abubakar questions Tinubu administration's agricultural funding claims amid reports of widespread closures of rice mills. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT

Source: Getty Images

Atiku's Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, made this known in a statement issued on behalf of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council and made available to Legit.ng on Friday, 27 November 2026.

He argued that the word "committed" was doing heavy work for a campaign, insisting that farmers deserved to know what was actually disbursed, who received it, and what produce was purchased at what price.

"This is the Tinubu government's familiar trick: announce a fortune, hide the failure, and call anyone who asks for the receipts ungrateful. Nigerians are tired of being manipulated. Show the farmers who received the money. Show the mills that reopened. Explain the import concession. Until then, the ₦450 billion claim is propaganda dressed up as a harvest," Atiku said.

Mills shutting down across Nigeria

More than 90 of Nigeria's 260 integrated rice mills have closed amid a shortage of locally produced paddy, rising operational costs, and pressure from cheaper imported rice.

Atiku said farmers in Kano, Kebbi, Katsina and surrounding areas had already endured insecurity and soaring fertiliser and diesel costs, only to face undercut prices when their harvests reached the market.

The alleged rice import concession

Atiku also raised questions about documents dated 27 August and 9 September 2026, which he said were presented as official correspondence from the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Nigeria Customs Service.

The documents reportedly approved Ocean Glory Commodities Limited to import 150,000 metric tonnes of husked brown rice at 10 per cent duty, with zero levy and no VAT for one year.

He called on the government to authenticate the documents, publish the conditions of the approval, and disclose how much rice had already entered the country under the arrangement.

"Authenticate the documents. Publish the conditions of the approval. Disclose how much rice, if any, has entered under it. Then explain to Nigerian paddy farmers why an importer was offered those terms while their production costs soar and mills close for lack of local supply," Atiku said.

Atiku added that his Affordable Life campaign stood for food that families could afford and farming that Nigerians could earn a living from.

He argued that the government could not publicly champion local farmers while simultaneously favouring import conditions that worked against them.

Atiku raises concerns over rising production costs, cheaper rice imports and the reported shutdown of more than 90 integrated rice mills. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: UGC

Atiku slams Tinubu over ₦842bn nine-month energy costs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Atiku criticised Tinubu administration over reports that just 11 listed manufacturers spent ₦842 billion on energy in nine months of 2026.

The former vice president linked soaring power costs to rising cement prices, arguing the burden falls directly on ordinary Nigerian families.

Atiku also challenged the APC to verify its claims of 26,000 housing units delivered and 525,100 construction jobs created.

Source: Legit.ng