Saudi Arabia's Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has published a list of prohibited items that travellers cannot carry through customs ports

The list includes specific spices such as nutmeg fruit and its powder, as well as guru fruits, among other banned goods

Travellers caught attempting to bring any of the listed items into Saudi Arabia face fines under a ministerial decision

Saudi Arabia has released an official list of items that travellers are forbidden from carrying through its customs ports, with certain spices and food products among the prohibited goods.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority published the list in line with a decision by the Minister of Finance, numbered 2597 and dated 24 Rajab 1439 AH. The directive was later communicated through a circular from the then-Governor of the Customs General Authority, referenced as No. 340/21/M and dated 1 August 1439 AH.

Saudi Arabia mentions the spices that are prohibited into the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Spices among Saudi Arabia's banned goods

The authority identified the items as goods that travellers frequently attempt to bring into the country. Anyone caught trying to carry them through customs faces financial penalties.

The full list of prohibited items includes counterfeit currencies, fireworks of all shapes and types, prohibited chewing smokeless tobacco, tear softeners, guru fruits, and nutmeg fruit along with its powder.

The inclusion of guru fruits and nutmeg on the list is likely to catch many travellers off guard, as both are commonly found in households and markets across Africa, Asia, and the wider Arab world. Nutmeg in particular is a staple spice used in cooking and baking across many cultures, making it easy for travellers to pack it unknowingly.

What travellers should know before entering Saudi

The authority's guidance makes clear that carrying these items, even without intent to distribute or sell them, can result in a fine at customs entry points. Travellers arriving in Saudi Arabia by air, land, or sea are advised to check the full customs regulations before packing.

The list forms part of a broader set of customs rules governing what individuals may bring into the Kingdom, covering both personal use items and commercial goods. Travellers are encouraged to review the complete prohibited goods list on the official ZATCA website before departure to avoid unexpected penalties upon arrival.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Saudi Arabia announced six items travellers need to declare before entering the country.

Estonia: Items forbidden to enter the country

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Estonia announced items travellers are banned from bringing across its borders, from weapons and narcotic drugs to radioactive materials and invasive species.

Even an item carried unknowingly could lead to a fine or confiscation at the border. Find out what travellers should check before packing for Estonia.

Source: Legit.ng