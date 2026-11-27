Billionaire Cosmas Maduka penned a moving tribute to his late wife, Charity, on the fifth anniversary of her passing

Maduka revealed he almost gave up on life after losing her but said God sustained him through the grief

The businessman also disclosed that the anniversary coincided with the burial of his wife's immediate senior brother

Billionaire businessman Cosmas Maduka has marked five years since the passing of his wife, Charity Maduka, with a heartfelt tribute shared on social media on November, 27, 2026.

In the tribute, Maduka described November 27, 2021, as "the darkest day of my life," admitting that in the immediate aftermath of her death, he nearly lost the will to live.

Cosmas Maduka has shared some lovely pictures taken when his wife was still alive. Photo credit@cosmasmaduka

Source: Instagram

"In those moments, I almost gave up, and I was willing to follow you," he wrote.

He credited his faith for pulling him through, saying God gave him the strength to carry on when he had none left of his own.

Cosmas Maduka: Love he would choose again

Despite the pain of her absence, Maduka was clear about one thing: given the chance, he would make the same choice all over again.

"If I could choose again, knowing all I know today, I would still choose you. I would still marry you and call you my wife all over again," he wrote.

Cosmas Maduka has spoken glowingly about his late wife in a tribute post. Photo credit@cosmasmaduka

Source: Instagram

He reflected on the life they built together, acknowledging that their journey was not without its difficulties, but insisting that every part of it held value to him. He said no amount of time could erase the memories they shared, and that death could not diminish the love that remained.

Maduka also drew comfort from the teachings of William Marrion Branham, specifically a 1962 message titled 'Expressions', which speaks to the hope of resurrection and the belief that death is not the final word.

Cosmas Maduka: A doubly sorrowful day

The tribute on his Instagram page took on an even more painful dimension when Maduka revealed that the anniversary fell on the same day as the burial of Charity's immediate senior brother.

"Today is just a double sorrowful day, but our hope is on Jesus and reuniting in heaven," he wrote.

He closed the tribute with a promise to continue honouring the legacy of love they shared, signing off: "Forever in my heart. Forever my wife. Forever my love."

Here is the Instagram post made by the billionaire about his wife:

What fans said about the billionaire

Fans and followers responded warmly to the post, offering prayers and words of encouragement.

@bisiakintayo:

"The Lord will continue to strengthen you sir. May her soul continue to rest in peace."

@ndidinwuneli:

"A great life! A great legacy. Blessed is the memory of the saints! Sending prayers!!!"

@eldoradoconstructionltd:

"Keep been strong sir. May her soul rest in peace. "

@oreofe_maintain:

"The Lord is your strength and comforter"

@eben_rocks:

"Oh my condolences sir.. the lord continually strengthen you."

@mozeh__:

"May her Soul Rest in Peace Amen."

Cosmas Maduka: From N200 to billionaire

Legit.ng previously reported on Maduka's journey to becoming a top Nigerian businessman and owner of Coscharis Group.

According to the report, he was paid N200 by his uncle, whom he worked for as an automobile apprentice, with N200.

The Coscharis Group is now a major distributor of exotic vehicle brands like Range Rover, Ford, and Jaguar.

Source: Legit.ng