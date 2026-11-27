Dr Adedeji Adeleke was filmed greeting the Ooni of Ife with a traditional bow at a high-profile political ceremony in Osun state

The billionaire businessman's gesture caught widespread attention online, sparking a conversation about wealth, power, and Yoruba cultural values

A video of the moment circulated rapidly on social media, drawing thousands of reactions from Nigerians

Davido's billionaire father, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, became a talking point on Friday, 27 November, after a video showed him bowing in a traditional Yoruba greeting before the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, at a major political event in Osun state.

The moment took place at Osogbo Township Stadium, where Dr Adeleke was among the dignitaries who gathered for the second-term inauguration of his younger brother, Governor Ademola Adeleke. Vice President Kashim Shettima and several prominent Yoruba traditional rulers were also present at the ceremony.

Dr Adedeji Adeleke’s traditional bow to the Ooni of Ife at his brother’s Osun inauguration sparks reactions. Credit: aadeleke/ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

Footage from the event showed Dr Adeleke approaching the Ooni and lowering himself in a clear act of deference, in keeping with long-held Yoruba customs that require individuals to show deep respect to traditional rulers regardless of their personal wealth or social standing.

Dr Adeleke's act stirs conversations online

The clip spread quickly across social media, drawing widespread commentary from Nigerians who viewed the gesture as a refreshing display of humility from one of the country's most prominent businessmen. Many observers noted that the Adeleke family has previously been recognised for similar public displays of respect towards elders and traditional authorities.

The blend of modern political power and enduring cultural tradition on show at the inauguration seemed to resonate strongly with viewers, many of whom praised Dr Adeleke for not letting his wealth or family's political influence override his adherence to custom.

A video of Dr Adedeji Adeleke’s respectful greeting to the Ooni of Ife trends. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Twitter

Here are some of the reactions from Instagram below:

@justine_emmanuelpdf:

"Humility wan wound am😂😂"

@ayinkejt:

"Full respect for the crown is the almost in Yoruba land no matter the age of who sits on the throne👏👏👏🧎🏿‍♀️‍➡️🧎🏿‍♀️‍➡️🧎🏿‍♀️‍➡️"

@akanbiologbojo1:

"The most respectful billion i ever know in this country so far Dr Deji Adeleke"

@omega4ar:

"Two Humble souls🔥🙌"

The video of Davido's father bowing to Ooni of Ife is below:

Gov Adeleke’s sons B-Red and Sina Rambo flaunt luxury cars

Legit.ng reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke's sons B-Red and Sina Rambo sparked reactions on social media after showing off their latest acquisitions, a red Lamborghini Urus and a matching red Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The brothers shared videos of the luxury SUVs on their Instagram stories on the night of October 7, 2026, with B-Red, whose real name is Adebayo Adeleke, taking delivery of the Lamborghini Urus while Sina Rambo drove off in the G-Wagon.

The musicians celebrated their matching rides with playful comments about “twinning” and “going crazy”, drawing attention to the multimillion-naira purchases, while both brothers are also known as cousins of Afrobeats star Davido.

Source: Legit.ng