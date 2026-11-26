The Malaysian Government announced it will scrap visa-free entry for Indian nationals starting January 1, 2027

Indian travellers must obtain a visa before arriving in Malaysia, with applications opening through the MyVISA portal in December 2026

The change ends a longstanding arrangement that allowed Indian nationals to enter Malaysia for up to 30 days without a visa

Indian citizens travelling to Malaysia will need a visa from January 1, 2027, after the Malaysian Government decided to withdraw the visa exemption that had previously allowed them entry without prior documentation.

The Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) confirmed the change in an announcement dated November 17, 2026, published on the MyVISA website.

Malaysia requires Indian travellers to obtain a visa from January 1, 2027, as the country ends its visa-free entry policy for Indian nationals. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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According to the department, the visa-free facility will no longer be extended to Indian nationals once the new year begins.

How Indian travellers can apply

Indian citizens who plan to visit Malaysia from January 1, 2027 onwards must secure a visa before they travel.

The MyVISA portal will begin accepting applications from December 1, 2026, giving prospective visitors roughly one month to arrange their documentation ahead of the policy taking effect.

What the old arrangement covered

Under the now-ending arrangement, eligible Indian visitors could enter Malaysia without a visa for stays of up to 30 days.

The exemption applied to tourism, business, and social visits, subject to standard immigration requirements. It did not, however, cover travel for the purpose of employment or study.

The withdrawal of the exemption marks a significant shift for Indian nationals, who had been among those benefiting from the facility before Malaysia moved to tighten its entry requirements.

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Source: Legit.ng