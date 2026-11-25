Saudi Arabia's Public Decency Regulations outline four specific dressing violations that carry fines for citizens, residents, and foreign tourists alike

Fines for dressing offences start as low as SAR 100 but can reach SAR 1,000 for repeat violations committed within a year

The dressing rules apply across all public spaces in Saudi Arabia, including shopping malls, hotels, and streets

Travellers heading to Saudi Arabia should take note: the country's Public Decency Regulations impose fines on anyone found violating its dress code standards in public, and those penalties apply regardless of whether you are a citizen, a resident, or a foreign tourist.

Under the regulations, four categories of dressing violations can attract fines, with amounts ranging from SAR 100 (approximately ₦36,193) for a first offence to SAR 1,000 (approximately ₦361,930) for repeated violations within 12 months.

Saudi Arabia lists 4 dressing violations that attract fines, mentions amount. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Dressing violations in Saudi Arabia and their fines

1. The first category covers immodest or revealing attire, which includes wearing tight, transparent, or see-through clothing, as well as shorts or skirts that end above the knee in any public space. A first offence draws a fine of SAR 100, rising to SAR 200 for a repeat offence.

2. The second violation targets individuals who step outside wearing sleepwear or undergarments, including pyjamas, nightgowns, or any form of underwear. The fines mirror the first category: SAR 100 for a first offence and SAR 200 for subsequent ones.

3. Wearing clothing that features obscene images, offensive language, or inappropriate symbols constitutes the third violation, also carrying fines of SAR 100 and SAR 200 for first and repeat offences, respectively.

4. The fourth and most heavily penalised category applies to clothing that promotes racism, discrimination, or illegal drug use through logos, text, or imagery. A first offence in this category carries a fine of SAR 500 (approximately ₦180,967), with that amount doubling to SAR 1,000 for anyone caught violating the rule again within a year.

Who dressing rules apply to in Saudi Arabia

A key aspect of the enforcement framework is its broad scope. The regulations make no distinction between locals and visitors; every person present in a public space in Saudi Arabia is subject to the same standards.

This covers a wide range of locations, from shopping malls and hotel lobbies to open streets and public gathering areas.

For tourists visiting Saudi Arabia, familiarising yourself with these requirements before travelling is essential, as ignorance of local regulations does not exempt anyone from the associated penalties outlined in the country's official Public Decency Regulations document.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng