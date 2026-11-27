Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipal Affairs released a full list of activities considered public health violations across the emirate

The banned activities span everything from how residents dispose of waste to how businesses operate in public spaces

Some of the prohibited behaviours may surprise residents and foreigners who were unaware they could face sanctions

Abu Dhabi has drawn a firm line on public behaviour, releasing a comprehensive list of 57 activities that are now officially prohibited for both residents and foreigners across the emirate's public spaces.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Municipal Affairs published the list, stating that the activities qualify as public health violations because they threaten cleanliness, safety, and the general well-being of the public. The banned activities cut across multiple areas of daily life, from how households handle their rubbish to how workers dress on the job, and how animals are handled in markets.

Abu Dhabi lists 57 public health violations residents and foreigners must avoid. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Pichsakul Promrungsee/Thana Prasongsin

Source: Getty Images

Abu Dhabi: public cleanliness violations

The department listed the following as violations related to waste and cleanliness:

1. Throwing rubbish, food leftovers or other waste in places not meant for waste disposal.

2. Pouring dirty water or wastewater into places not meant for it.

3. Failing to put household rubbish in the designated waste collection areas.

4. Searching through, sorting, or tampering with rubbish in waste containers.

5. Using vehicles that do not meet the required standards for transporting waste.

6. Washing cars or other vehicles in places not approved for vehicle washing.

7. Transporting waste without covering it properly or allowing waste to leak from the vehicle.

8. Failing to keep public places clean.

9. Transporting dust or sand without the required permission.

10. Moving dust or sand from places that are not approved for such activities.

11. Throwing construction waste, debris and building materials in unauthorised places.

12. Allowing vehicle cargo to spill or leak onto public roads during transportation.

13. Throwing fish waste into nets without placing the required traps.

14. Failing to control insects and rodents.

UAE: Public behaviour banned in Abu Dhabi

15. Sleeping in public places, including roads, parks and mosques.

16. Sitting in places that are not meant for public seating along roads and other public areas.

17. Sleeping at shop entrances or building entrances.

18. Urinating or defecating in public places and on roads.

19. Throwing materials or objects in public squares, roads and parks.

20. Spitting or throwing rubbish on roads and other public places.

21. Occupying public pavements or roads without permission.

22. Smoking in public places and enclosed areas where it is prohibited.

23. Using loudspeakers in ways that disturb other people.

24. Playing football or other games in ways that disturb people nearby.

25. Shouting at customers or disturbing them while operating printing shops.

26. Disturbing buyers at animal and vegetable markets.

27. Breeding animals in homes or residential areas.

Abu Dhabi: Rules for homes, buildings

28. Using shops or commercial stores as residential accommodation.

29. Drying washed clothes on windows or balconies facing public roads.

30. Placing diffusers outside windows or on balconies facing public roads.

31. Cleaning carpets or bedcovers on windows or balconies facing public roads.

32. Failing to put up special fences around construction sites.

33. Leaving building materials on roads, parking spaces or pavements beside construction sites.

34. Writing or putting up advertisements and notices on the outside walls of buildings.

35. Painting over or covering road signs, traffic posts and other public road structures.

Business and trading activities prohibited in public places

36. Running a commercial business without the required authorisation.

37. Engaging in street hawking or selling goods in public places without permission.

38. Displaying food on highways, market walkways and other public places.

39. Failing to display the expiry dates of products where required.

40. Selling Indian paan, a chewable betel-leaf product.

41. Displaying goods outside shops, on public roads or along market walkways without permission.

42. Parking farm vehicles in places not approved for selling agricultural products.

43. Changing the location of a shop without informing the municipality.

44. Failing to maintain a shop's signboard.

45. Displaying vehicles for sale in places not approved for vehicle sales.

46. Buying materials without authorisation for the purpose of reselling them.

47. Failing to provide official documents requested by municipal inspectors.

48. Parking freight vehicles in markets for purposes other than loading or unloading goods.

Abu Dhabi: Rules for workers, shops

49. Failing to wear the required white uniforms when working in barber shops, shaving facilities and laundries.

50. Failing to undergo the required medical examination.

51. Laundries failing to follow public health and cleanliness requirements.

52. Industrial workshops failing to meet public health and cleanliness standards.

53. Barber shops failing to follow public health and cleanliness requirements.

54. Failing to follow the required uniform rules for butchers and other slaughterhouse workers.

55. Slaughtering animals outside approved municipal slaughterhouses, except for permitted sacrificial slaughter.

56. Transporting diseased animals from the animal market after they have been declared unfit for transportation.

57. Slaughtering animals inside animal enclosures at the animal market.

Abu Dhabi identifies 23 public park violations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Abu Dhabi Police had published a list of 13 behaviours tourists and expatriates should avoid while visiting or living in the UAE to stay out of legal trouble.

The guidelines covered activities such as consuming alcohol outside licensed venues, engaging in indecent behaviour in public, photographing restricted areas, begging, carrying large amounts of cash, and purchasing goods from unlicensed street traders.

Source: Legit.ng