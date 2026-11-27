Canada Releases List of 33 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for Special Study Visa
- Canada released a list of countries whose citizens can apply for a special study permit under a francophone pilot programme
- Citizens of the eligible countries must meet specific language and financial requirements before they can apply
- The list includes 33 nations from Africa, the Middle East and the Americas that are members of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie
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Canada has named 33 countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for a special study visa under a programme designed to support French-speaking minority communities.
The federal government published the full list of eligible nations on the official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website as part of the Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot (FMCSP), a scheme aimed at making it easier for French-speaking students from certain countries to study in Canada.
Canada: Who can apply for the FMCSP?
To qualify, applicants must hold citizenship in one of the listed countries, all of which are members of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie in Africa, the Middle East and the Americas.
In addition to citizenship, applicants must have a letter of acceptance from a participating designated learning institution confirming they are applying under the pilot. They must demonstrate sufficient funds to cover tuition, travel and living costs for themselves and any accompanying family members, and they must be residing outside Canada at the time of application.
A key requirement is proof of French language ability. Applicants must demonstrate proficiency in speaking, listening, reading and writing at level 5 or above on the Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadiens (NCLC) scale. Medical and police certificates may also be required depending on individual circumstances.
Full list of 33 eligible countries
The following countries are eligible under the FMCSP:
1. Bénin
2. Burkina Faso
3. Burundi
4. Cabo Verde
5. Cameroon
6. Central African Republic
7. Chad
8. Comoros
9. Côte d'Ivoire
10. Democratic Republic of the Congo
11. Dominica
12. Republic of the Congo
13. Djibouti
14. Egypt
15. Equatorial Guinea
16. Gabon
17. Guinea
18. Guinea-Bissau
19. Haiti
20. Lebanon
21. Madagascar
22. Mali
23. Mauritania
24. Mauritius
25. Morocco
26. Niger
27. Rwanda
28. Saint Lucia
29. São Tomé and Principe
30. Senegal
31. Seychelles
32. Togo
33. Tunisia
The majority of the countries on the list are in Africa, reflecting Canada's focus on strengthening ties with French-speaking communities on the continent. The pilot offers a targeted pathway for students from these nations who wish to study in Canada and contribute to francophone communities outside Québec.
Full eligibility details are available on the Canada Immigration website.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada listed the requirements citizens of 2 countries must meet before applying for eTA.
France special residence permit: African countries eligible
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that France announced its special residence permit programme for graduates from eight African countries, including the qualifications and salary rules applicants must meet.
The permit lets eligible graduates stay and look for work, but the time allowed varies by country—from six months to nine—with different renewal options. For some, securing a suitable job offer also means they can switch residence status without facing the usual labour market test.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng