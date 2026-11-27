Canada released a list of countries whose citizens can apply for a special study permit under a francophone pilot programme

Citizens of the eligible countries must meet specific language and financial requirements before they can apply

The list includes 33 nations from Africa, the Middle East and the Americas that are members of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie

Canada has named 33 countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for a special study visa under a programme designed to support French-speaking minority communities.

The federal government published the full list of eligible nations on the official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website as part of the Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot (FMCSP), a scheme aimed at making it easier for French-speaking students from certain countries to study in Canada.

Canada mentions foreigners who qualify for its special study visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada: Who can apply for the FMCSP?

To qualify, applicants must hold citizenship in one of the listed countries, all of which are members of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie in Africa, the Middle East and the Americas.

In addition to citizenship, applicants must have a letter of acceptance from a participating designated learning institution confirming they are applying under the pilot. They must demonstrate sufficient funds to cover tuition, travel and living costs for themselves and any accompanying family members, and they must be residing outside Canada at the time of application.

A key requirement is proof of French language ability. Applicants must demonstrate proficiency in speaking, listening, reading and writing at level 5 or above on the Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadiens (NCLC) scale. Medical and police certificates may also be required depending on individual circumstances.

Full list of 33 eligible countries

The following countries are eligible under the FMCSP:

1. Bénin

2. Burkina Faso

3. Burundi

4. Cabo Verde

5. Cameroon

6. Central African Republic

7. Chad

8. Comoros

9. Côte d'Ivoire

10. Democratic Republic of the Congo

11. Dominica

12. Republic of the Congo

13. Djibouti

14. Egypt

15. Equatorial Guinea

16. Gabon

17. Guinea

18. Guinea-Bissau

19. Haiti

20. Lebanon

21. Madagascar

22. Mali

23. Mauritania

24. Mauritius

25. Morocco

26. Niger

27. Rwanda

28. Saint Lucia

29. São Tomé and Principe

30. Senegal

31. Seychelles

32. Togo

33. Tunisia

The majority of the countries on the list are in Africa, reflecting Canada's focus on strengthening ties with French-speaking communities on the continent. The pilot offers a targeted pathway for students from these nations who wish to study in Canada and contribute to francophone communities outside Québec.

Full eligibility details are available on the Canada Immigration website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada listed the requirements citizens of 2 countries must meet before applying for eTA.

France special residence permit: African countries eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that France announced its special residence permit programme for graduates from eight African countries, including the qualifications and salary rules applicants must meet.

The permit lets eligible graduates stay and look for work, but the time allowed varies by country—from six months to nine—with different renewal options. For some, securing a suitable job offer also means they can switch residence status without facing the usual labour market test.

Source: Legit.ng