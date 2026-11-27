Olori Naomi Ogunwusi addressed claims that she raises her son, Tadenikawo, without his father's involvement

The Olori revealed something surprising about how close Tadenikawo is to the Ooni of Ife

The Olori's remark also stirred reactions from online users, with many applauding her

Olori Shilekunola Naomi Ogunwusi has spoken out against claims that she is raising her son by herself, insisting the Ooni of Ife plays an active and central role in their child's upbringing.

The Olori addressed the matter in an interview with BBC News Yoruba, shared on Friday, November 27. Her comments came in response to widespread assumptions that she has been a sole caregiver to Tadenikawo, the son she shares with Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife.

Olori Naomi Silekunola reveals the Ooni of Ife’s close bond with their son. Credit: olorinaomisilekunola

Source: Instagram

Olori Naomi on the Ooni's involvement

Pushing back firmly against that narrative, the Olori said the relationship between father and son is not only alive but thriving. She noted that Tadenikawo has become so attached to his father that he openly favours him.

"I am not a single mother at all, and I am not training our son alone; Kabiesi Ooni of Ile Ife is actively involved in training and looking after our son. In fact, Tadenikawo recognised his father Kabiesi than met" she said.

Public reaction to Olori Naomi's interview

The interview drew significant engagement on Facebook, with many Nigerians weighing in on what her words meant for her relationship with the Ooni.

Yinka Oyo wrote:

"Separation from your husband or wife don't mean divorce. One party can go their separate way for peace to reign it don't mean both of them divorce each others, and if kids is involved they're married but if they head to court for divorce than it's over."

Modo Olofinboba said:

"Sooo tan oooo. can you hear this ooo, the haters of Naomi you don hear?"

Ibironke Faba simply wrote:

"Case closed"

Kole Ajayi added:

"When a father is very close to his children d children's love for there father will definitely increase. And they will be very free to express there inner most feelings to there father any time thee a round with him, d Beautiful Queen that is how a responsible father should be to there children, D king his an amazing father to his children"

Durodola Alimi commented:

"God bless Our kabiesi and Olori Naomi together in Jesus name."

Teniola Oluyemi Mercy Mercy wrote:

"You are blessed my beautiful mama, and kabiesi, May God continue to bless you sir"

Oyeleke Omotosho Sharafadeen concluded:

"Good talk from queen 👑"

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Olori Naomi Silekunola opened usp about how she met the Ooni of Ife as well as her exit from the palace.

Olori Naomi pushes back against claims that she raises Tadenikawo alone. Credit: queennaomisilekunola

Source: Instagram

Watch as Olori Naomi addresses narratives of single-handedly raising her son below:

Ooni bonds with Olori Naomi's son

Legit.ng previously reported that the Ooni of Ife and his first son made waves over videos of their conversation.

The Ooni, who appeared delighted to be with his son, was seen standing as the prince shared what he knew about him, touching his traditional ornaments.

Another heartwarming moment came when the Ooni jokingly asked his son to say goodbye to his mother, Olori Naomi Silekunola, but the boy insisted on staying with his father instead.

Source: Legit.ng