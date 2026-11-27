Afriwood Studios unveils the first physical 3D collectible figure of Shutter-Bird to mark the character’s annual celebration

The new screen-ready suit features African-inspired beadwork and cultural detailing

The November 27 celebration coincides with the birthday of the character’s creator, Urenna Amadi

Nigerian superhero character Shutter-Bird has taken a new step towards screen production and merchandising with the unveiling of its first physical 3D collectible figure and an updated live-action costume.

The two releases were presented on Friday, November 27, 2026, to mark Shutter-Bird Day, which also coincides with the birthday of its creator, Urenna Amadi.

Afriwood Studios unveils a new collectible figure of Nigerian superhero Shutter-Bird. Photo: Alistair Berg

Source: Getty Images

Amadi, a US-based Nigerian creative professional, is the Founder and Creative Director of Afriwood Studios, the entertainment company behind the superhero franchise.

First introduced publicly through Afriwood Comics in 2023, Shutter-Bird is set in Owerri, Imo State. The studio maintains its headquarters and primary creative production operations in the southeastern Nigerian city, alongside a US liaison office in Newark, New Jersey.

The newly unveiled collectible is a hand-painted sculpture that brings the character's signature deep-blue and golden-yellow appearance into physical form.

It features the superhero's distinctive camera-lens chest emblem, complete with golden wings, translating the comic character's visual identity into a collector's item.

According to the studio, the release represents the first physical 3D collectible figure of an original Nigerian superhero character.

The second unveiling was an updated live-action suit, building on an earlier version presented in August 2026.

Designed as a single integrated garment for screen production and public appearances, the costume incorporates beaded cultural details around the collar, wrists and ankle cuffs.

Its geometric and floral patterns draw inspiration from African design traditions, adding cultural elements to the character's superhero appearance.

The new suit combines superhero styling with geometric and floral African-inspired patterns. Photo: Afriwood

Source: Facebook

Speaking about the double celebration, Amadi said the occasion carried personal significance because it coincided with her birthday.

She said:

“Marking Shutter-Bird Day on my birthday makes this dual release especially personal. Seeing a story born in Owerri take shape as both a tangible collector’s piece and a culturally detailed screen suit shows how far our homegrown superhero world has grown."

Shutter-Bird follows the story of a young woman who studies Fine Arts in Owerri and investigates the murder of her father, Sonnie Amadi, a photojournalist.

Since its 2023 comic debut, the character has developed beyond the pages of the original publication, with the latest releases expanding the franchise into physical collectibles and screen-ready costume production.

The unveiling reflects Afriwood Studios' continued efforts to develop a Nigerian superhero property rooted in local settings and African cultural influences.

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Source: Legit.ng