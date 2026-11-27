Kuwait Airways published a full list of items banned from aircraft cabins, and several categories surprised many travellers

Common workers' tools made the prohibited list alongside more expected items like firearms and sharp objects

The airline's rules cover everything from power drills and saws to blowtorches and nail guns, according to the guidelines

If you have ever packed a screwdriver or a small saw in your carry-on before a flight, Kuwait's aviation rules may be about to change your travel habits.

Kuwait Airways has published a detailed list of items prohibited from aircraft cabins and security-restricted areas, and among the most striking entries are everyday work tools that many travellers might not think twice about packing.

Kuwait lists 6 work tools passengers are banned from carrying in aircraft cabins. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Work tools banned from Kuwait cabin baggage

The airline's regulations identify six categories of work tools as prohibited in aircraft cabins. These include:

Crowbars Drills and drill bits (including cordless portable power drills) Tools with blades or shafts longer than 6 cm that could be used as weapons Saws Blowtorches Bolt guns and nail guns

The reasoning behind the restrictions is clear: these items are considered capable of threatening the safety of an aircraft or causing serious injury to those on board.

Other items on Kuwait Airways' banned list

Workers tools are only one part of a broader set of restrictions. The airline also bans all firearms and devices that discharge projectiles, covering everything from pistols and revolvers to toy guns, slingshots, bows and crossbows, and compressed air guns.

Stunning devices are equally prohibited, including stun guns, stun batons, and disabling chemical sprays such as pepper spray, mace, tear gas and acid sprays.

Objects with sharp points or edges also appear on the list. These include axes, hatchets, cleavers, ice picks, razor blades, box cutters, scissors with blades longer than 6 cm measured from the fulcrum, swords and sabers, and martial arts equipment with sharp edges.

The regulations reflect standard international aviation security guidelines, but the specific inclusion of common workers tools is a reminder that items which seem harmless in everyday life can be classified as security risks once inside an aircraft cabin.

Travellers flying with Kuwait Airways are advised to pack such tools in checked baggage rather than carry-on luggage to avoid having their items confiscated at security checkpoints.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng